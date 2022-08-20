It has definitely been some time since Future 2 acquired a brand new subclass. In truth, the final time a brand new subclass was added to the sport was again in 2020 when Past Gentle was launched. As confirmed by Bungie, the upcoming Lightfall enlargement will introduce a brand new Darkness subclass.

Latest leaks counsel that the brand new subclass can be often called Strand. Initially, it was believed that this is able to be some form of poison-based subclass, however that does not appear to be the case.

The upcoming subclass in Future 2 might be often called Strand

As talked about earlier than, the upcoming Darkness subclass in Future 2 will probably be known as ‘Strand’. Beforehand, it was speculated that this subclass can be often called both ‘The Strand’ or simply ‘Strand’, and this newest leak appears to be solidifying that declare.

Though poison might be one of many debuffs related to this subclass, it will not essentially be a governing issue. This info can be based mostly on a pastebin leak that was seen doing the rounds a couple of weeks in the past.

The details about the identify of the subclass comes from a person often called Josh Hunt on Twitter. He recovered the knowledge from what appears to be a web site associated to the upcoming Future 2 Lightfall enlargement. In truth, there may be even a header there titled ‘Strand’ and is believed to be a gaggle of information.

This Week At Leaks Silly identify I'm sorry, give this a learn if you would like. May very well be massive information, however as much as you if you wish to imagine it or not. See also All Fizz VFX changes arriving with the upcoming update pastebin.com/VEf40BdD

Whereas this is not sufficient proof to show that Strand is certainly the identify of the upcoming new subclass, when in comparison with the opposite names on the record, the probabilities of this header being associated to the upcoming Darkness subclass are fairly excessive.

Curiously, not a lot is presently recognized about this subclass. Earlier leaks had hinted that the subclass would revolve round traversal and will have a function permitting Guardians to summon objects.

Bungie has an upcoming showcase on August 23, which occurs to be a Tuesday. The showcase is predicted to disclose new particulars in regards to the already hyped-up Future 2 Season 18 and the Lightfall enlargement.

Almost about lore, Lightfall might be coping with an assault on The Traveler by The Witness. It is unclear what this may result in, however provided that The Traveler is the supply of Gentle for each Guardian, there’s an opportunity that the Vanguard may lose their Gentle as soon as once more. Guardians would then need to depend on the brand new Darkness subclass with a purpose to restore the Gentle.

For now, every little thing talked about right here is nothing greater than hypothesis. Whereas there aren’t many leaks in the case of Future 2, information miners have usually been fairly correct at any time when they’ve leaked particulars akin to this. Both means, readers are suggested to take the knowledge supplied by these leaks with a pinch of salt. With the Bungie showcase scheduled to happen in only a few days, the authenticity of those leaks will formally be verified then.

Given that there is little or no time remaining within the Season of the Haunted, Guardians want to begin wrapping up all their pending missions and accumulate all of the rewards from the Season Cross earlier than the subsequent season arrives.