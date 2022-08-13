Destiny 2 leaks hint at an upcoming new destination and a possible new alien race

Locations preserve shifting out and in of the Future 2 listing. Over time, a few of these areas have been each vaulted and unvaulted. Savathûn’s Throne World was a brand new location that was added with the final growth marketing campaign.

Lately, there was a leak that hinted on the introduction of a very new vacation spot within the recreation. Nonetheless, it is unclear if this vacation spot will probably be part of the Lightfall growth or the one after that. But when the leaks are to be believed, then a brand new playable vacation spot is unquestionably on the playing cards for Future 2.

When is the brand new vacation spot coming to Future 2?

As talked about earlier than, it is presently unclear when this new location will probably be coming to the sport. Each time a brand new growth is launched into the sport, a brand new touchdown vacation spot has been added to the record. Europa was added with Past Mild, and Savathûn’s Throne World was added with the Witch Queen growth.

Holding this in thoughts, there’s a excessive likelihood that the Lightfall and Remaining Form expansions will deliver two new touchdown locations together with them. Whereas this does not present sufficient details about when the brand new vacation spot will arrive, there’s related information within the leaked recordsdata pointing in direction of one thing somewhat attention-grabbing.

This new touchdown vacation spot will more than likely have an alien race that’s apparently pleasant in direction of people. The rationale why they’re pleasant remains to be unclear, as a result of they have not been seen till now, nor have they been talked about earlier than. In reality, even the identify of this alien race is beneath wraps.

Apparently, this race will assist Guardians study and unlock a brand new subclass within the recreation. This new subclass may very well be the Darkness subclass that is being mentioned intensely inside the group. For the reason that leaks point out a brand new subclass, it may be assumed that this new touchdown vacation spot will probably be added to the sport with Future 2 Lightfall itself.

This alien race can be believed to own an artifact that the Witness is desperately searching for. It’s assumed that this artifact can flip the tables within the conflict between Mild and Darkness, so it is comprehensible that the Witness needs it.

The leaks additionally point out the existence of one other place that’s similar to Venus. The situation is alleged to have Titan cities, however the data additionally states that no playable space has been accomplished but.

Since these are leaks, all the data talked about above needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Bungie will probably be organizing a showcase on August 23, the place they are going to discuss Future 2 Season 18 in addition to the Lightall growth. Guardians should wait till then to find out the authenticity of the data offered by varied leaks.

In abstract, the battle between Mild and Darkness is prone to take an attention-grabbing flip quickly. For now, Guardians can solely wield one Darkness subclass in Future 2, and regardless of a number of nerfs, it is nonetheless fairly highly effective. It is going to be attention-grabbing to see how the upcoming subclass works, particularly compared to the already present subclasses.