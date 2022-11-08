‘Destiny 2’ Launches Telesto ‘Bug’ Mystery Community Puzzle

Future 2 Telesto

Whereas I knew there was presupposed to be a group occasion on this closing month of Future 2, I had no concept it will begin fairly like…this.

After getting a tip that one thing was taking place right this moment, it has since been found that Telesto is bugging out once more, however in a really non-traditional method.

Fairly shortly, gamers found that Telesto’s latest glitch was taking pictures floaty bolts that lifted up into the air. Bizarre, however that is Telesto we’re speaking about, so not fully unbelievable it would begin randomly doing one thing like this.

Nevertheless, that is truly the beginning of a group thriller puzzle, the place I consider I do know the endpoint, however not find out how to get there. Once more, this isn’t just a few random glitch:

Telesto has been animated to be smoking and sparking, which it didn’t do beforehand. This occurs on any decoration.

Firing Telesto will ascend a sample of bolts into the sky. I consider they’re meant to be constellations, as I’m fairly positive I’ve seen no less than Orion and one of many Large Dippers in there.

Holding down reload will kill this floaty shot mode and make the gun hearth usually once more. As soon as once more, that is one thing Bungie has to have particularly uploaded into the sport. This isn’t how bugs work.

What occurs from right here, I’m undecided. Sure, Telesto is taking pictures out constellations. No, I do probably not know what to do with that reality. I’ve gotten indication that this will likely proceed to unfold over the approaching days, so we’d want to attend and see what additional resets carry.

We assume we all know the place that is going, as its been within the API for a really lengthy whereas now that there will probably be an finish of season group occasion the place gamers accumulate foreign money to assist rebuild the Eliksni quarter so it’s not such a bombed-out mess. How will we get from Telesto constellations to that? I’ve no earthly concept, my data stops right here. However I’ve to imagine they’re associated. If not, and the Telesto factor results in one thing else completely, effectively, that might be fairly a factor to see certainly.

It has been an extraordinarily very long time since Bungie has put a weird thriller like this within the sport, which has drawn combined suggestions up to now from gamers. Some just like the weirdness and the chase for solutions, others factor you simply sit round ready for group creators to unravel it. Proper now, we look like in that section, as I’m informed Aztecross is already constellation monitoring dwell on stream. I’m positive different streamers will quickly be part of him, as soon as the preliminary skepticism fades.

So sure, that is actual. This isn’t me hallucinating a group occasion into existence. Go try Telesto’s weird conduct for your self, and give you some theories of your personal.

