Destiny 2 data miner admits to trolling community with fake subscription news

For video games like Future 2, information miners play an important function. They undergo innumerable traces of code to uncover hidden secrets and techniques with respect to content material that’s scheduled to come back into the sport. The credibility of a knowledge miner all the time relies upon upon the knowledge they supply and the way correct that info is.

Nonetheless, in a current flip of occasions, a sure information miner inside the Future 2 neighborhood posted some info that unfold like wildfire. This info left most Guardians distraught and nervous in regards to the destiny of the sport itself, following which the people apologized for a similar. However what was this info?

Future 2 information miners apologize after “faux” info relating to a subscription service within the Lightfall enlargement

DTR by no means reported on this information as a result of it appeared extremely faux. Apology from Dataminer: DTR never reported on this news because it seemed highly fake. Apology from Dataminer: https://t.co/i9VXDjyer9

Just a few days again, information miners revealed that Bungie was planning to implement an alleged subscription service with the Future 2 Lightfall enlargement. Revealed first on their Discord server, it wasn’t too lengthy earlier than the knowledge spilled out, sending the neighborhood right into a frenzy.

Whereas a sure a part of the neighborhood was okay with having a subscription-based service, many gamers had been in opposition to the thought. Nonetheless, the information miners lastly revealed on their Discord that the knowledge was false and it was a prank.

They added that there wasn’t any malicious intent behind this prank of theirs. In addition they talked about that the knowledge is said to the present season, on this case, the Season of the Seraph is the one factor that may be information mined.

The fallout from this incident may be checked out from two separate views. The primary situation is that this: a significant a part of the neighborhood relies upon rather a lot on information miners for details about upcoming content material in Future 2. Now, with this incident coming to mild, it should take a variety of work to depend on the knowledge introduced ahead by information miners. Not all information miners have been offering faux info; it is simply that one such incident is sufficient to doubt the knowledge coming from leaks.

Secondly, the information miner in query said that solely info pertaining to the present season may be information mined. This places an enormous query mark on the credibility of the information miners who are likely to reveal details about the upcoming seasons of Future 2.

Alternatively, now that this incident has managed to harm the integrity of the information miners, the neighborhood would possibly take all the pieces they see about forthcoming updates with a grain of salt. Sure, it has been some time since Bungie added secret missions just like the Whisper of the Worm. The builders have additionally promised that they are going to be together with some extra secrets and techniques to the sport shifting ahead. The neighborhood would most likely have a greater likelihood of discovering these secrets and techniques themselves, fairly than receiving info from a knowledge miner on social media.

This does carry up the query of whether or not information miners are a boon or a bane to any live-service gaming neighborhood. There isn’t a particular reply to that query as a result of all of it boils right down to how everybody appears on the situation. Some see it as a boon, whereas others see it as a bane.



