Despite the measures announced by management, nothing has changed

Last summer, Ubisoft was exposed to a wave of allegations of sexual harassment and sexism with some lounging on the terrace or in the parks. An investigation signed the exemption, as a result of which several large studio figures were sacked. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot announced that he is taking steps to stop these allegations. But 10 months have passed since these revelations and the conclusion is clear: nothing has changed.

found almost a year later

In a new article by Le Télégramme, the “measures” proposed by Ubisoft to improve the situation of studio workers are insufficient. Several months have passed since the allegations of harassment and sexism and the testimony recorded by the Breton daily showed flaws, but most of all a lack of correspondence between the words of Yves Guillemot and the reality on the ground. In the next few days, the Solidaires Informatique Video Game union will launch the first wave of legal proceedings against the French video game flagship. The opportunity for Le Télégramme to taste the water with the staff to see if a change has been noticed.

In addition to the few measures that were eventually implemented in the studio, Ubisoft also wanted to retain elements that the harassment allegations target. Florent Castelnérac, for example, kept his post at the head of the Nadeo studio, although ten testimony reported about abusive behavior against various employees. Human Resources personnel who did not mention the issues in their respective reports will continue to be represented in Ubisoft. In addition, the studio would have ignored employee initiatives to improve the corporate climate, such as hiring more women.

On the Singapore side, Hugues Ricour, former director of the studio in charge of the possible skull and bones, has been fired from his post following an internal review conducted following the investigation published last year. However, if we refer to its Linkedin page, which is open to everyone, Ricour only left Ubisoft’s Singaporean studios last February to move to headquarters and become Production Intelligence Director there. 13,000 kilometers from Singapore, Canada, problematic Yannis Mallat has been replaced by Christophe Derennes. As reported by Le Télégramme, new cases of harassment have been filed there. “Nothing has changed” laments the Breton media.

Measures still listed

Following these new allegations, which gamesindustry.biz shared particularly internationally, Ubisoft wanted to put things into context by reminding of the actions taken in the studio:

“Over a period of several months, Ubisoft has made significant changes to its organization, internal processes and procedures to ensure a safe, inclusive and respectful work environment for all team members.

These concrete measures show the profound changes that have taken place at all levels of the company. Other initiatives are underway and will be implemented in the coming months. We are committed to strengthening our culture and values ​​over the long term to ensure that every member of the Ubisoft team is heard, respected and valued at their workplace. “

Among the actions taken by Ubisoft, the spokesman, who spoke to the UK media, highlighted external investigations into all allegations, anonymous reporting tools and mandatory training on appropriate workplace behavior, as well as a revision of the company’s code of conduct and the recruitment of Grant and Sikka as well the appointment of Lidwine Sauer as head of corporate culture. Raashi Sikka was elected Vice President for Global Diversity and Inclusion when Anika Grant was named HR Director, replacing Cécile Cornet, who had left the company following the allegations.

Despite these measures, an elected representative of Ubisoft’s Social and Economic Committee told Telegram that he “did not expect these appointments to lead to anything”. Almost a year has passed since the exemption study was released, and the efforts made by Ubisoft still seem inadequate. It remains to be seen whether the French studio will respond to these remarks highlighted by Le Télégramme.