Despite the death of Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones will continue to tour

Despite the death of Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones will continue to tour

Despite the death of Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones will continue to tour

The new tour starts in the United States of America at the end of September. It was already known that the drummer would not attend.

The band has been around since the early 1960s.

It was that week when Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer since 1963, died at the age of 80. Despite the death of the musician, the band will continue the tour, which will start on September 26th in the United States of America.

The No Filter Tour with 12 shows runs as planned until November. It was planned since 2020 but has been postponed because of the pandemic. At the beginning of August, when Charlie Watts’ health was already in decline, the band announced that the musician could no longer attend these concerts.

Steve Jordan, a regular Rolling Stones collaborator, takes his place on drums. Also read NiT’s article on Charlie Watts, the discrete engine of the legendary British band.