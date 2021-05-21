Despite judgment of the CJEU: Poland wants to stick to opencast mines | Free press

The European Court of Justice has upheld a lawsuit from the Czech Republic, according to which Poland should stop mining in the Turow opencast mine. But there are no plans to stick with it in Warsaw.

Warsaw (dpa) – Despite summary proceedings from the European Court of Justice (ECJ), Poland does not want to stop lignite mining in Turow.

Four to seven percent of energy production in Poland is related to the opencast mine in Turow, according to a statement by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki released Friday. The operation of schools, clinics and companies depends, among other things, on the brown coal mine. “The Polish government will not take any steps that could affect Poland’s energy security.”

On Friday, the Court of Justice published its decision that the open pit mine should be stopped. The preliminary injunction is based on a lawsuit brought by the Czech Republic against the neighboring country. The Czech Republic complained that the permit for the open pit had been renewed without the required environmental impact assessment. The government in Prague also fears that the water table will fall. Residents of the neighboring Czech border region also complain about the nuisance caused by noise and dust.

The judgment of the Court of Justice states that the arguments from the Czech side appeared to be well founded. The continuation of the opencast mine could very likely have a negative impact on the groundwater level in the Czech Republic. Poland also failed to substantiate its claim that a temporary shutdown would jeopardize the supply of raw materials to the neighboring power plant in Turow. The operators would have options to compensate for the outage.

The Polish government has recently extended the permit for lignite mining in Turow until 2044. This has met with criticism in the Czech Republic and neighboring Saxony. The Prague government responded with relief to the temporary order on Friday. “A first major victory in the Turow case,” Czech Environment Minister Richard Brabec wrote on Twitter.

Criticism of the ECJ’s order also came from the Polish group PGE, which operates both the opencast mine and the Turow power plant. It was “ordinary blackmail,” a management statement said. Stopping open-pit mining will destabilize the Polish and European energy supply systems and could lead to the entire plant being shut down. Tens of thousands of residents of the region would lose their livelihood overnight.

