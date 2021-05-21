Despite judgment of the CJEU: Poland wants to continue mining lignite | Free press

The European Court of Justice has upheld a lawsuit from the Czech Republic, according to which Poland should stop mining in the Turow opencast mine. But the government in Warsaw sees energy supplies at risk.

Warsaw (dpa) – Despite summary proceedings from the European Court of Justice (ECJ), Poland does not want to stop lignite mining in Turow.

Four to seven percent of energy production in Poland is related to the opencast mine in Turow, according to a statement by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki released Friday. The operation of schools, clinics and companies depends, among other things, on the brown coal mine. “The Polish government will not take any steps that could affect Poland’s energy security.”

On Friday, the Court of Justice published its ruling, according to which brown coal mining in Turow must be stopped. The preliminary injunction is based on a lawsuit brought by the Czech Republic against the neighboring country. The Czech Republic complained that the permit for the open pit had been renewed without the required environmental impact assessment. The government in Prague also fears that the water table will fall. The decision now states that the arguments from the Czech side appear to be well founded.

