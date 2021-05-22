Despite ban on demonstration: smaller corona protests in Berlin | Free press

Two major demonstrations by opponents of the Corona policy in Berlin have been banned. The capital’s police have a lot to do on the weekend of Pentecost.

Berlin (AP) – Following the ban on two demonstrations by opponents of the Corona policy in Berlin, police initially prevented large rallies on Saturday. Originally there were 16,000 people registered.

According to DPA reporters, there were hundreds of people near the Brandenburg Gate and at the zoo in the afternoon. Larger groups stubbornly gathered at Potsdamer Platz. Speaker announcements repeatedly asked you to leave and obey the Corona rules. Many did not wear masks and did not keep to their distances.

Police stopped coaches and sent them away. They blocked the Brandenburg Gate, the Victory Column and the Strasse des 17. Juni with bars. At the edge of the zoo, you could see officials writing down the personal details of protesters. Police said that by early afternoon, nearly 100 people were to be “temporarily restricted in their freedom.” “This included in particular personal checks and deportations following various offenses,” police tweeted. It was later reported that arrests had also taken place.

On Friday evening, the Higher Administrative Court (OVG) Berlin-Brandenburg upheld the ban on two demonstrations. The negative experiences of the recent past with the expected group of participants from the “silk silk scene” justify the assumption that the necessary hygiene measures are not being adhered to in the prominent locations of the city, according to the OVG.

The Internet channel Telegram said on Saturday about the “Pentecost in Berlin” campaign: “We will not give up!” Protesters against federal politics voted on banners, politicians were mocked with a puppet installation. Young and elderly people were represented, the atmosphere was predominantly peaceful, the landscape was more alternative.

The demonstrations were recorded for Saturday and Sunday with the title “For Peace, Freedom and Fundamental Rights” and 16,000 participants each. Police had banned a series of demonstrations in the capital on the weekend of Pentecost because previous rallies had shown that the protesters deliberately ignored the prescribed masks and distances. All prohibitions have been upheld by the courts.

Regardless of the court ruling, the police planned a large-scale operation this weekend involving about 3,000 police officers. Support came from other states and the federal police. People also need to be prepared for protesters not to adhere to bans, it was said beforehand.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99