Despair in Kabul – Reports of Executions | free press

Kabul (dpa) – Fear and despair are growing in Afghanistan. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners are still hoping for a chance to get to safety from the West after the militant Islamist Taliban takes power.

Clarissa Ward of the US broadcaster CNN described heartbreaking scenes in the capital Kabul and spoke of the ‘survival of the fittest’. On the way to the airport, a German, a civilian, suffered a gunshot wound. Deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said in Berlin on Friday: “He is receiving medical care, but there is no danger to his life.”

An adviser to the Afghan mission to the United Nations in the United States had previously written on Twitter that a family member had been shot in the head at Kabul Airport on Thursday.

The Taliban are specifically looking for collaborators

According to a report prepared for the United Nations, the Taliban are specifically looking for alleged collaborators. The confidential four-page report from Norway’s RHIPTO Center for Global Analytics, available to the German news agency, states that the greatest risk is being exposed to people who have held key positions in the military, police or other investigative agencies. The head of the think tank, Christian Nellemann, does not consider the Taliban’s commitments not to retaliate as credible. “They’re just trying to hold people in place so they can be arrested,” Nellemann said.

Several representatives of the previous Afghan government are missing, according to a report in local media. The human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) has reported “civil executions” by the Taliban. The alleged victims are former Afghan government officials and security forces, said Patricia Gossman, HRW’s deputy director in Asia.

The rush to the airport in Kabul continues

Despite all the dangers, the attack by people trying to reach the airport grounds in Kabul continued for the fifth day in a row. Taliban fighters fired into the air at the entrance to the civilian part of the airport and beat them with whips to scare people away, an eyewitness from the German news agency said. There is a civilian and a military area at the airport. The amount of access to the military part is large and unpredictable, reports a reporter for the American broadcaster CNN. Photos show US soldiers firing into the air to push people back.

A video clip that circulated on social and US media on Friday showed a crowd of people handing a baby over a barbed wire wall to the US military. A soldier grabbed the baby by the right arm and passed it on to colleagues. A US Marines spokesman said the soldier in the clip was a member of one of their units. The baby has been taken to an on-site medical station and is being cared for by health professionals. Upon request, the spokesperson initially did not comment on the circumstances of the scene – what about the child’s parents, for example.

Location extremely confusing

A letter from the German embassy to people hoping for a flight said on Friday: “The situation at Kabul Airport is extremely confusing. Dangerous situations and armed conflicts constantly arise at the gates. Access to the airport is currently possible. In between, however, the gates can always be blocked at short notice, also because so many people are trying to get onto the site with their families.”

The US actually wants to complete the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan by August 31. However, the evacuation operations of other armed forces, such as the German armed forces, depend on the protection currently provided by the 5,200 American soldiers. US President Joe Biden estimates that between 50,000 and 65,000 people want to be brought to safety by the United States. It is possible that US troops will remain in Kabul after the end of August – that is not certain.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after a video conference with the foreign ministers of the alliance states that the US had indicated that its schedule would end on August 31. Several allies had spoken out in favor of extending the deployment. It’s about getting more people out of the country. According to Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD), the US also uses its large military base in Ramstein, Palatinate, as a hub for the evacuation of refugees from Afghanistan.

According to Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU), the Bundeswehr has so far brought more than 1,700 people to safety via an airlift. It is the largest evacuation mission of the Bundeswehr to date. According to the Pentagon, US military forces have flown 7,000 people abroad since Saturday (as of Thursday/local time). Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday. A few hours later, the Taliban took Kabul without a fight. Since then, they have been the new rulers in Afghanistan.