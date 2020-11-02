World

Despacito is no longer the most listened to YouTube music

Photo of mccadmin mccadminNovember 2, 2020

The famous song by Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee, Despacito, had the title of Most-Streamed Music of All Time on July 20, 2017. On YouTube, the music even exceeded 7 billion views! It took Despacito a little over three years to get stronger than her. So who managed to ban Despacito to second place? Another hit? Not really …

Despacitos replacement

We’re sorry, but reading the title will keep it on your mind for a long time. The most watched song on the YouTube platform is now Baby Shark, which passed Despacito at 4 a.m. on Monday November 2nd.

The very famous Baby Shark Dance was released on YouTube on June 18, 2016. This music is a remix of an American song by the Seoul-based production company Pinkfong. At the time of this writing, it has 7,040,630,324 views. A new record.

