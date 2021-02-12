Desktop Virtualization Market is Booming at a CAGR of 58.24% by 2026

Global Desktop Virtualization Market 2021-2026 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Desktop Virtualization market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Desktop Virtualization market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The global desktop virtualization market in the retail industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 58.24% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The Global Desktop Virtualization market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Citrix Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Red Hat Inc. (IBM Corporation ), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Parallels International GmbH, Dell Inc., Ncomputing, Inc., Ericom Software Inc., Tems, Inc, Vmware Inc. among others.

Key Developments:

– May 2020 – Vmware Inc., introduced the 2nd generation of VMware Cloud on Dell EMC to support high density and high-performance data center use cases. This new host type is optimal for hosting workloads with more substantial CPU, memory, and storage demands such as Database, AI/ML applications, and Virtual Desktop-type workloads. VMware Cloud on Dell is now fully certified for VMware Horizon to deliver virtual desktops on-premises, at the edge, or in the datacenter.

– September 2019 – Microsoft has announced that Windows Virtual Desktop is now available worldwide. Windows Virtual Desktop is a service that delivers simplified management, a multi-session Windows 10 experience, optimizations for Office 365 ProPlus, and support for Windows Server Remote Desktop Services (RDS) desktops and apps. With Windows Virtual Desktop, users can deploy and scale the Windows desktops and apps on Azure in minutes.

Scope of the Report:

Desktop virtualization has become a mainstream strategy for companies of all sizes. According to Oxford Economics, 83% of the large retailers are considering digital transformation as a core business goal. Oxford also highlighted the traction from small and midsize retailers (59%) and their belief in digital transformation.

As digital transformation is arguably at its fiercest within the retail sector, the established ‘bricks-and-mortar’ retailer is likely to focus on boosting store activity, improving profitability, and driving online sales through e-commerce and customer engagement investments. IT technologies, like Desktop virtualization, have been mainly adopted by large retailers and hypermarkets with multiple stores across regions. Mydin, a Malaysia-based supermarket chain, Rakuten, a Japanese e-commerce company, and Danier Leather, the Canadian leather goods retailer are some notable retailers to recognize the need to build a robust IT architecture, by improving server utilization and enhancing application performance, to facilitate better delivery of their products and services.

Key Market Trends:

Hosted Virtual Desktop Accounts for Significant Market Share



– HVD is used to connect applications to the data stored on remote servers. The (cloud) service provider is held responsible for data storage, backup, upgrade, and security. Virtual desktops have become an integral part of omnichannel strategies in recent years in the retail sector.

– Further, for retailers committing to cloud-first strategies, Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) is the perfect opportunity to embrace that modern workspace. While traditional remote desktop services have enabled companies to streamline desktop management and resources, WVD takes things one step further by providing a full-fat Windows 10 and Office 365 experience for every user in the organization. While many retailers already use Microsoft Azure to deliver their virtual desktop infrastructure, WVD eliminates the task of managing multiple virtual machines and host pools.

– Audionova, which is a Dutch company, is one of Europe’s leading hearing aid retailers. It has over 1,300 shops in 11 countries across the continent and is always exploring expansion opportunities. The company decided to switch its desktop support to a VDI-style operation. This had the benefit of allowing more than a thousand individual machines to be configured and controlled from a single location. Players such as Citrix and VMware are currently the market leaders. Its products -Citrix XenDesktop and VMware Horizon offer sufficient capabilities to meet the demands of retail needs. It provides better user experience in a variety of cases, as the offerings cover all aspects of customers’ needs.

