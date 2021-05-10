Desktop Virtualization in Retail Market 2021 Value with Status and Global Analysis – Citrix Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Red Hat Inc. (IBM Corporation)

Desktop Virtualization Market in Retail – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Desktop Virtualization in Retail Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global desktop virtualization market in the retail industry is projected to register a CAGR of 58.24% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 25% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355609/desktop-virtualization-market-in-retail-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=IXXV

Top Leading Companies of Global Desktop Virtualization in Retail Market are Citrix Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Red Hat Inc. (IBM Corporation), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Parallels International GmbH, Dell Inc., Ncomputing, Inc., Ericom Software Inc., Tems, Inc, Vmware Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates

– May 2020 – Vmware Inc., introduced the 2nd generation of VMware Cloud on Dell EMC to support high density and high-performance data center use cases. This new host type is optimal for hosting workloads with more substantial CPU, memory, and storage demands such as Database, AI/ML applications, and Virtual Desktop-type workloads. VMware Cloud on Dell is now fully certified for VMware Horizon to deliver virtual desktops on-premises, at the edge, or in the datacenter.

– September 2019 – Microsoft has announced that Windows Virtual Desktop is now available worldwide. Windows Virtual Desktop is a service that delivers simplified management, a multi-session Windows 10 experience, optimizations for Office 365 ProPlus, and support for Windows Server Remote Desktop Services (RDS) desktops and apps. With Windows Virtual Desktop, users can deploy and scale the Windows desktops and apps on Azure in minutes.

Key Market Trends

Hosted Virtual Desktop Accounts for Significant Market Share

– HVD is used to connect applications to the data stored on remote servers. The (cloud) service provider is held responsible for data storage, backup, upgrade, and security. Virtual desktops have become an integral part of omnichannel strategies in recent years in the retail sector.

– Further, for retailers committing to cloud-first strategies, Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) is the perfect opportunity to embrace that modern workspace. While traditional remote desktop services have enabled companies to streamline desktop management and resources, WVD takes things one step further by providing a full-fat Windows 10 and Office 365 experience for every user in the organization. While many retailers already use Microsoft Azure to deliver their virtual desktop infrastructure, WVD eliminates the task of managing multiple virtual machines and host pools.

– Audionova, which is a Dutch company, is one of Europe’s leading hearing aid retailers. It has over 1,300 shops in 11 countries across the continent and is always exploring expansion opportunities. The company decided to switch its desktop support to a VDI-style operation. This had the benefit of allowing more than a thousand individual machines to be configured and controlled from a single location. Players such as Citrix and VMware are currently the market leaders. Its products -Citrix XenDesktop and VMware Horizon offer sufficient capabilities to meet the demands of retail needs. It provides better user experience in a variety of cases, as the offerings cover all aspects of customers’ needs.

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

-Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

-Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

-Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355609/desktop-virtualization-market-in-retail-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=IXXV

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Desktop Virtualization in Retail Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.