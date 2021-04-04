Desktop Printers Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2027 interpreted by a new report

Global Desktop Printers Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Desktop printers are pieces of hardware which include laser printers, Inkjet printers and Dot matrix printers which are installed in homes and business offices. The printer is a hardcopy peripheral which produces on paper human-readable representations of graphics or text. These desktop printers are generally small enough to fit in on a desk or table. The growing demand for from the corporate sector and government sector drives the market growth. Also, increasing sales of computer and other electronics such as Tablets, Smartphones and other peripherals drives the market growth. As per International Data Corporation (IDC) Brazil in 2018, PC sales increased by 7.5% as compared to 2017.

With the sale of 5.75 million units the revenue generated also increased by 17% in the same year. Of these PC sales notebooks accounted for USD 2.63 billion while desktops represented USD 781 thousand of the total revenue generated. This increase in sales has led the electronics industry in Brazil to grow. Moreover, growing digitalization and use of these electronics for day to day work has increased the demand for printers. For instance: the trend of designing on tabloids has increased the propensity for desktop printers. Also, growing penetration of connected devices also supports the market growth. As according to Statista, 94.35 million units of hardcopy peripherals including printers were shipped across the globe during 2019. However, growing awareness and program towards less use of paper impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, transformation of printers for use in 3D printing presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Desktop Printers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well-established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing urbanization and digitalization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Desktop Printers market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zebra

Xerox

HP

BRADY

Schmidt

Roland DGA

Honeywell

Stratasys

XYZ printing Inc

Ultimkare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Needle Printers

Inkjet Printers

Laser Printers

By Application:

Household Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Desktop Printers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors