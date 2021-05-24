Desktop 3D Printer Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Forecast and Global Research Report to 2028

The global desktop 3D printer market is projected to be worth USD 5,129.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The industry for desktop 3D printer is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application for 3D printing in consumer products, and medicals, among others. In September 2020, Stratasys, a leading market player, made an announcement about the signing of a technical collaborative agreement with Team Penske, a motorsport outfit firm. In the medical sector, desktop 3D printer are used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market.

The new research report titled ‘Global Desktop 3D Printer Market’, published by Emergen Research, proffers a comprehensive study of the Desktop 3D Printer industry, while estimating the overall market size and the size and share of the key regional segments of the global market over historical period of 2017-2018, as well as the projected timeline of 2020-2027. Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly. The report gives a 360° view of the global Desktop 3D Printer industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Desktop 3D Printer sector.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Tinkerine Stidios Ltd., XYZprinting Inc., M3D, Tiertime Corporation, Shining 3D, Markforged, Zortrax, and Ultimaker, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Desktop 3D Printer Market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

Emergen Research has segmented the global desktop 3D printer market on the basis of material, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Metals Plastics Composites Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Inkjet Printing Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) Stereolithography (SLA) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP) Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Direct Light Projection (DLP) Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Engineering Consumer Products Healthcare Education Printed Electronics Food and Culinary Jewelry Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



