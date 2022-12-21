DeSantis wants people held accountable on COVID in Florida. You first, governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis needs the Florida Supreme Court docket to empanel a grand jury to research potential wrongdoing by the medical neighborhood relating to the way it knowledgeable Floridians about COVID-19 vaccines and their precise efficacy.

In different phrases, DeSantis is in search of the creation of a Reality and Reconciliation Fee, of types, to carry accountable those that have supposedly failed to completely shield Florida in opposition to a virus that’s killed greater than 83,000 on this state since early 2020.

However allow us to by no means lose sight of the next:

Over the previous two years, few leaders have outdone DeSantis in discouraging masks mandates which have clearly been useful, blocking entry to vaccine photographs which have clearly saved lives and downplaying the gravity of a worldwide pandemic that has clearly been catastrophic, with greater than 1 million lives misplaced i n the USA alone.

Given all that, if any panel must be conjured as much as demand that amends are made for failing to safeguard Florida’s well-being amid COVID, shouldn’t DeSantis be among the many first summoned to look earlier than it?

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a panel dialogue Tuesday questioning the security of COVID-19 vaccines.

Doesn’t our governor have way more to reply for relating to COVID’s grim influence on Florida than members of the scientific neighborhood? They’ve definitely completed way more to decrease the pandemic’s toll than he has, with their outstanding efforts to shortly develop, distribute and administer a spread of life-saving medication.

The traditional knowledge is that DeSantis is clamoring for a grand jury to research the science neighborhood as a result of it’s: a) one other technique to enhance his 2024 presidential aspirations (particularly amongst America’s all-too-sizeable contingent of COVID vaccine skeptics, and b) one other technique to settle scores with medical specialists who’ve admirably pushed again in opposition to the governor’s efforts to encourage Floridians to disregard the realities of COVID.

However neither of these causes – or some other, for that matter – can probably justify DeSantis’ newest try to deal with COVID as an affordable political alternative, and never as a severe public well being difficulty.

And that is why in relation to DeSantis’ name for others to be held accountable on COVID in our state, this three-word reply ought to suffice:

You first, governor.

– This editorial was written by Opinion Editor Roger Brown for the Herald-Tribune Editorial Board.

