DeSantis’ scathing book about Obama shows his ‘individual freedom’ philosophy, his disdain for the media, and how he studies other politicians

DeSantis printed a e-book in 2011 that was supposed as takedown of Obama and his insurance policies.

The e-book tells readers about DeSantis’ political philosophy, however not in regards to the governor’s personal life.

DeSantis wrote the e-book throughout the Tea Occasion motion and earlier than he ran for Congress.

Earlier than Republican Ron DeSantis turned a widely known governor from Florida who takes frequent intention at President Joe Biden, he had his sights set on slicing down one other Democratic president: Barack Obama.

He did so all through his 2011 e-book, “Desires from Our Founding Fathers: First Rules within the Age of Obama.”

The e-book’s title aimed to criticize Obama by taking part in with the title of the president’s first memoir, “Desires from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance.” DeSantis even used an identical cowl to the one Obama had.

DeSantis wrote the e-book as he was coming of age in politics throughout the Tea Occasion motion. Then in his mid-30s, he had simply been honorably discharged from the Navy, and would quickly run efficiently for the US Home, the place he would serve from 2013 to 2018.

Whereas written greater than a decade in the past, the e-book sheds mild into how DeSantis thinks about coverage and about different politicians. In it, DeSantis tries to make the case that Obama’s insurance policies strayed from the Structure and that the previous president was dedicated to “redistributing wealth.”

Insider obtained a tough copy of the e-book to learn, and had seven takeaways:

The e-book is difficult to get

“Desires from Our Founding Fathers” most likely will not make it onto lots of vacation reward lists even for politicos as a result of there aren’t many copies in circulation.

In response to NPD BookScan, which tracks retail gross sales of US print books, “Desires from Our Founding Fathers” bought 125 copies by July of 2022. Which means the books obtainable on the market now go for a excessive worth — on Amazon, as an example, costs vary from $369.99 to $1,683.99.

To acquire a tough copy of the e-book, Insider known as the Miami-Dade Public Library System, which needed to order a duplicate from the library sharing service Interlibrary Mortgage. A replica of the e-book arrived to Miami-Dade two weeks later from Flagler School in St. Augustine, Florida.

Readers in any other case have the choice of accessing the e-book electronically.

‘Desires’ is not a memoir

Many politicians write books to inform voters who they’re, what they care about, and the place they got here from. They’re going to inform tales about classes their dad and mom taught them rising up, and the way they had been compelled to dedicate themselves to a lifetime of public service.

“Desires from Our Founding Fathers” shouldn’t be that e-book. Readers trying to study extra about DeSantis’ childhood in Dunedin, Florida; how he proposed to his spouse, Florida first girl Casey DeSantis; or his fairy story marriage ceremony at Disney World will not discover these particulars in it. The e-book’s solely private reference is in its dedication, which reads, “To Casey.”

But it surely does get into DeSantis’ disdain for Washington. For example, he accuses Democratic leaders of getting an “inclination to spend different individuals’s cash, a lust to manage the lives of their fellow residents and want to perpetuate oneself in workplace.”

“It looks like they think about the Structure to be a quaint afterthought, a generally annoying obstacle to their want to redistribute the cash of their fellow residents and to interact in social engineering,” he wrote.

DeSantis sees ‘particular person liberty’ as supreme

DeSantis’ e-book houses in on the Tea Occasion, a Republican motion that wished authorities to be smaller and to spend much less. The group’s following swelled throughout Obama’s first years in workplace, and took sturdy stances towards his program to assist dwelling house owners keep away from foreclosures, his financial stimulus plan, and his healthcare regulation generally known as the Reasonably priced Care Act.

DeSantis in his e-book accuses Obama and his supporters of working towards “extra centralized authorities energy and fewer particular person freedom” to bolster “the ability of the state and its collectivist objectives.”

America, he wrote, “is at a Constitutional crossroads” and may return to the Founding Fathers’ stance that the federal government’s most necessary job is “the safety of particular person liberty.”

As governor, DeSantis has championed himself because the defender of “freedom.” He has argued that he may even use the hand of state authorities to restrict office trainings on range, fairness, and inclusion, in addition to teachings in colleges on race and gender.

Within the title of defending particular person selections and freedom, he additionally has taken actions reminiscent of blocking colleges from making college students put on masks and stopping employers from mandating vaccines from staff or prospects.

“What I am doing is utilizing authorities to offer house to the person citizen to have the ability to take part in society to have the ability to converse his or her thoughts,” DeSantis mentioned at a political occasion in September.

DeSantis has mentioned little about what’s in retailer for a second time period in Florida, however in his 2022 Election Evening victory speech, he mentioned, “The survival of the American experiment requires a revival of true American ideas.” The feedback seem to echo the “first ideas” from DeSantis’ e-book.

DeSantis rigorously studied Obama and criticized him personally

“Desires from our Founding Fathers” would not simply take closely from Obama’s autobiography. All through, DeSantis makes use of excerpts from Obama’s marketing campaign guarantees, speeches, and laws.

It reveals DeSantis had rigorously studied the president and his agenda.

“The age of Obama has seen an growth of presidency on nearly each degree,” DeSantis wrote.

DeSantis was additionally important of Obama personally, calling him “first in his personal thoughts” and saying, “he truly believed that he was a traditionally particular determine.” In a single part of the e-book, DeSantis wrote that Obama lacked the humility of George Washington, the primary US president.

He wrote that Obama had a “palpable cockiness” and “made outlandish claims about his personal significance as a person.”

He accused the Obama marketing campaign of getting a “messianic posture.” Eleven years later, the DeSantis marketing campaign ran an advert throughout his 2022 gubernatorial reelection marketing campaign that intimated DeSantis was uniquely chosen by God as a “fighter.”

Obamacare looms giant

DeSantis, who majored in historical past when he was an undergraduate at Yale College, quotes from the Constitutional Conference and the Federalist Papers all through this e-book. He argues that America needs to be a spot the place the federal government has restricted energy and sticks to a couple core features.

Common healthcare falls exterior of these features, in line with DeSantis. A lot of his e-book is important of the Reasonably priced Care Act, which Obama signed into regulation throughout his first time period. DeSantis notably takes challenge with the availability generally known as the “particular person mandate” that compelled residents to purchase medical health insurance or in any other case pay a tax. (In 2012, Supreme Court docket upheld the ACA’s tax as constitutional.)

He additionally criticizes a number of different taxes and rules in Obamacare and makes use of the regulation for example of the growth of presidency, and the slew of guidelines and rules that include it.

Considerably surprisingly, contemplating his present stance on such points, DeSantis in his e-book would not contact on any of the so-called “tradition struggle” components of the healthcare regulation coping with transgender rights or reproductive healthcare.

DeSantis as an alternative warned that the healthcare regulation would push the US towards a “purely government-run, single-payer system.” In the end, although, the regulation strengthened company insurers, and Democrats funneled much more funding to the ACA over the past two years.

When DeSantis was in Congress he voted to repeal the ACA — although the measure failed within the Senate. Republicans did achieve zeroing out the superb on the uninsured as a part of their tax invoice, and Democrats have not pushed to carry the availability again.

As governor, DeSantis hasn’t agreed to have Florida decide into Obamacare’s Medicaid growth that might permit 800,000 Floridians with low earnings to obtain government-financed healthcare.

DeSantis confirmed derision for the press

As governor, DeSantis has grow to be well-known for confronting media that he views as overly hostile towards him. He steadily bashes the “company media,” argues with reporters about their questions, and blocks some reporters from political occasions. He often does interviews on Fox Information and different conservative shops — however not elsewhere.

His unfavorable views of the press as biased date at the least way back to when he was writing his e-book. In it, he accuses the press of treating Obama with “child gloves” as a result of his politics and worldview “corresponded properly with the political orientation of most rank-and-file journalists.”

Obama, DeSantis wrote, “garnered flattering media protection by a press completely enamored together with his progressive politics.”

One other DeSantis e-book would yield an enormous payday

The writer of “Desires from Our Founding Fathers” is Excessive-Pitched Hum Publishing in Jacksonville, Florida, a cooperative writer generally known as a “vainness press” in literary circles. That implies that as an creator DeSantis payed to get his e-book printed and to assist pay for bills reminiscent of printing.

Sometimes, well-known politicians reap huge advances that enrich them considerably. However in 2011 DeSantis was not well-known. His US Home monetary disclosures from 2013 to 2015 present he obtained $13,278 in e-book royalties over that interval, in line with an Insider tally.

Eleven years later, DeSantis nonetheless is not rich. He has a internet price of $318,986.99, would not personal property, and carries $21,284.92 in pupil loans, his monetary information present.

If the governor had been to write down one other e-book — at a time the place he is thought of to be the second-most well-known Republican in America subsequent to former President Donald Trump — he’d undoubtedly see an enormous payday, present information from different presidential prospects.

For example, GOP Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, one other 2024 presidential prospect, earned a $184,167 advance for his e-book. When Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was operating for the Democratic nomination for president final yr, she obtained a $730,350 advance for her e-book.

