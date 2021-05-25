Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

The global desalting and buffer exchange market size is expected to reach USD 1,691.9 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid progress in proteomics and genomics research, growing investment and R&D expenditure in biopharmaceutical sector, and increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Growing applications of chromatography in chemicals industry and fast-paced advancements in molecular chemistry are some other key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Desalting and buffer exchange are vital processes used to separate large molecules from small molecules or restore the current buffer system with one that is more appropriate for specific downstream applications. These methods are based on gel filtration chromatography and both the methods aim to recover components of sample in buffers used. Desalting is primarily carried out to separate salts from protein solutions, phenol and unmixed nucleotides from nucleic acids, and excessive labeling agents from conjugated proteins. Buffer exchange is generally performed to transfer protein solution into a buffer system that is well-suited for downstream applications. Rapid advancements in materials and designs used to develop diafiltration, dialysis, and desalting devices according to the need of experiments is expected to support market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck AG, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius, Agilent Technologies, Inc., VWR International LLC, Bio-works Technologies AB, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Norgen Biotek Corp.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global desalting and buffer exchange market based on product, technique, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Kits

Cassettes & Cartridges

Spin Columns

Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Filtration Ultrafiltration Dialysis

Chromatography Size Exclusion Chromatography Other Chromatography Techniques

Precipitation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Bioprocess Application

Diagnostic Application

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

