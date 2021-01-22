Dermatitis Drugs Market 2021 | COVID -19 Impact Analysis by Expert- LEO Pharma A/S, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc

Dermatitis Drugs Global Market Report 2020

The dermatitis drugs market consists of sales of dermatitis drugs such as corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, PDE4 inhibitors which are used to cure inflammation of the outer layer of the body, characterized by itchy rashes on swollen and reddened skin. Some of the major dermatitis drugs include Triamcinolone, Clobetasol, Betamethasone, Hydrocortisone, Fluocinonide and Clobex.

The global dermatitis market was valued at about $17.88 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $25.52 billion at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2022.

Top Leading Companies mentioned are

LEO Pharma A/S, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi S.A.

Latest news and developments:

December 11, 2019: LEO Pharma A/S, a global leader in medical dermatology, today announced that tralokinumab – an investigational, fully human monoclonal antibody that specifically neutralizes the interleukin-13 (IL-13) cytokine – met all primary and secondary endpoints in its three pivotal Phase 3 studies (ECZTRA 1-3) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults. During the studies, the overall adverse event rate was comparable between tralokinumab and placebo.

April 15, 2020: LEO Pharma A/S, a global leader in medical dermatology, today announced that is has signed a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement with Oneness Biotech (Taiwan, TPEx: 4743) and Microbio Shanghai (China) covering the development and commercialization of the novel Atopic Dermatitis (AD) and Allergic Asthma drug candidate, FB825.

North America was the largest region in the dermatitis drugs market. The dermatitis drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Growth in Atopic Dermatitis market is primarily driven by the increasing global prevalence of the disease. Prevalence of dermatitis in children is estimated to be around 15-20% while it is 1-3% in adults. The rising cases of food allergies are adding to the prevalence of dermatitis which ultimately leads to the increase in demand for the medicines to cure this disease. For example, a study conducted in Norway highlights that the overall incidence rate of atopic dermatitis has increased from 0.028 per person year in 2009 to 0.034 per person year in 2014.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Dermatitis Drugs market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.

Essential points covered in Global Dermatitis Drugs Market2020 Research are:-

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2020?

What are the key factors driving the global Dermatitis Drugs market?

What are the key markets trends impacting the growth of the global Dermatitis Drugs market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Dermatitis Drugs market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Dermatitis Drugs market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Dermatitis Drugs market?

This independent 200 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Dermatitis Drugs market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Dermatitis Drugs in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Dermatitis Drugs market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Dermatitis Drugs market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Dermatitis Drugs on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Dermatitis Drugs Market and assist manufacturers and Dermatitis Drugs organization to better grasp the development course of Dermatitis Drugs Market.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

