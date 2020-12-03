Depth Sensing Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 12.09% and Forecast to 2025

Brandessece Market Research recently added the Depth Sensing Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Depth Sensing Market is valued at USD 2662.04 Million in 2017 and expected to reach USD 5918.11 Million by 2024 with the CAGR of 12.09% over the forecast period.

Depth sensing is defined as the process of measuring real world through depth sensors and similar equipment and to help the computer in generating virtual world with the help of provided information from the sensors. Depth sensors generate in depth information like distance, gestures, body movements, object motion etc., from a certain scene by measuring the distance between sensor and the object in front of it. Due to depth sensor it is possible to detect monocular signs and real values of depth of the environment. Other than this depth sensor has the ability to capture video data in 3D in any light condition. These sensors sense and scan the area in front of it and generate an approximate model of the real world in computer which is used in virtual reality, augmented reality, autonomous vehicle and so on. Basically, it can be said that the technology through which the computer or the machine sense the real world and construct a world accordingly is called depth sensing.

The market of depth sensing is segmented in to five ways which are depth sensing components, type, technology, end-use industry and region. The components in depth sensing market is divided in to sensor, illuminator and camera/lens module. The technologies that are used in depth sensing are structured light, time-of-flight and stereo vision. The market is categorized in to active depth sensing and passive depth sensing based on type. In terms of end-use industry, the depth sensing market is segmented in to automotive, building automation, consumer electronics, industrial, medical and others.

The regions covered in this Depth Sensing Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Depth Sensing is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Depth Sensing Market Reports–

The major players in this market are Infineon Technologies, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Stereolab, Creative, pmdtechnologies, Sony Depthsensing Solutions, Occipital, BECOM BLUETECHNIX, Intel, Melexis, Tower semiconductor, Vrmagic, Aquifi, Nerian Vision Technologies, Espros, Sunny Optical Technology, PrimeSens, ASUSTeK Computer, and LIPS Corporatio are the key players in this market.

Rising Demand for 3D Imaging Technology, Automation and Virtual Reality are the Driving Factors for Depth Sensing Market.

Increasing demand for smart phone AR/VR applications, virtual reality gaming experience, requirement for security and surveillance systems, automated vehicle system, 3D imaging technology, environment scanning, 3D construction etc. are the main driving factors for the growth of depth sensing market. The demand for the applications like face recognition, AR/VR, gesture control and scanning in both government and private sectors fuels the growth of depth sensing. The major restraint for depth sensing market is high power consumption and high cost burden. The sensing device contains various instruments for sensing which captures the data, processes it and filter it to get information which consumes more power. If the process takes place within server, then it would add more power consumption, which in turn also cost more money.

The opportunity of depth sensing market is, combination of computer vision technology and depth sensing technology which in turn enable the CV algorithms to do more advanced things. This combination is now primarily used in facial recognition. Another opportunity is, with depth sensing different type of smart-phone app and AR games like Pokémon go can be developed which has immense opportunity among consumers.

Asia pacific is Expected to have High Growth Rate in Depth Sensing Market.

Asia pacific region is leading the market due to increasing demand for smart phones, development in life style, growth in automobile sector and increasing demand of advanced technologies. In North America and Europe, the market is growing due to advancement of research, the availability of resources and increasing demand on gaming and video content with 3D imaging technologies. As per the market scenario it is estimated that CAGR of depth sensing market will be 12.09% in forecast period due to heavy investment in depth sensing and demand of technologies like virtual reality and augmented reality.

Key Benefits for Depth Sensing Market Reports

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Depth Sensing Market Segmentation

By Componen

Sensor, Illuminator, Camera/lens module

By Technology

Structured, Time-flight, Stereo vision

By Type

Active depth sensing, Passive depth sensing

By End-use

Automotive, Building automation, Consumer electronics, Industrial, Medical

By Region:

North America (US., Canada), Europe (UK., France, Germany, Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), Middle East and Africa (GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

