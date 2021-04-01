Depression Treatment Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

An increase in the number of people suffering from depression and a rise in minimal side-effect therapies will drive the demand for the Depression Treatment market.

The global Depression Treatment Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.06 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Factors such as the expiration of the patent of drugs and the adoption of other treatments like the herbal treatment are expected to hamper the depression treatment market growth. Support from the government for the deployment of organizations and groups to help depressed patients will also drive depression treatment market demand.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/191

Key Highlights From The Report

Antipsychotics treatment has been used to treat depressive disorders. The medicine was used in combination with antidepressants and became the choice of treatment for depressed patients who had psychotic symptoms. The antipsychotic treatment was done to treat symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, or marina symptoms. It is also used to treat bipolar depression.

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), also known as clinical depression, is a condition that impacts behavior and mood as well as physical functions, like appetite and sleep. It is among the most common mental health condition, and studies suggest that almost 7% of the adults in the United States suffered from the disease in 2017.

The market for depression treatment in North America is driven by a high level of awareness and availability of drugs and therapies. The region also has a level of depression treatment facilities, increased funding for research, and the presence of major market players.

Key participants include Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca, Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eily, Lilly, and Company, Allergan Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., H.Lundbeck A/S, and Apotex, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Depression Treatment Market on the basis of drug type, application, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Antidepressants Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs) Serotonin Modulators Tricyclic & Tetracyclic Antidepressants Atypical Antidepressants Antipsychotics Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Bipolar Disorder Postpartum Depression Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Dysthymic Disorder Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals NGOs Mental Health Centers Asylums Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Depression Treatment market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Depression Treatment industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Depression Treatment market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/191

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Depression Treatment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Depression Treatment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Increase in issues with mental health

4.2.2.3. Minimal side effects

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The high cost of devices and therapies

4.2.3.2. Delay in diagnosis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Depression Treatment Market By Drug Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Drug Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Antidepressants

5.1.1.1. Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

5.1.1.2. Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

5.1.1.3. Serotonin Modulators

5.1.1.4. Tricyclic & Tetracyclic Antidepressants

5.1.1.5. Atypical Antidepressants

5.1.2. Antipsychotics

5.1.3. Others

Chapter 6. Depression Treatment Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

6.1.2. Bipolar Disorder

6.1.3. Postpartum Depression

6.1.4. Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)

6.1.5. Dysthymic Disorder

6.1.6. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

6.1.7. Others

Chapter 7. Depression Treatment Market By End-User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. End-User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Hospitals

7.1.2. NGOs

7.1.3. Mental Health Centers

7.1.4. Asylums

7.1.5. Others

READ MORE…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Depression Treatment market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/depression-treatment-market

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.