Depression Drugs Market Latest Review: Know More About Industry Gainers- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Allergan USA, Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Sebela Pharmaceutical Inc., Johnson & Johnson

Global Depression Drugs Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025. Growing in geriatric population, increase in the knowledge about depression, rising number of generic drug market and declining side effects of drugs are projected to boost the growth of Global Depression Drugs Market.

The ‘Depression Drugs Market’ research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Scope of Global Depression Drugs Market Reports –

As per WHO, depression is a common mental disorder includes brain that contributes significantly to the global burden of disease. Depression is a serious mood disorder which causes a tenacious feeling of sadness and loss of interest therefore affecting daily routine activities such as sleeping, walking, talking, thinking and eating.Depression is a mental health issue. It is a condition that begins more often in initialstages of adulthood. Also it is more commonly observe in women. Though, anyone at any age may get suffer from depression.Depression affects the brain so drugs that work in the brain called ‘Antidepressant Drugs’. General antidepressants candecrease symptoms, but there are many other options to reduce the depression. Each drug used to treat depression by balancing certain chemicals in brain known as‘Neurotransmitters’. Signs and symptoms of depression differ from individual to individualon the basis of risk factors, individual thinking and lifestyle. It includes sadness, irritability, loss of attention in daily routine activities, feelings of pessimism, guilt, social withdrawal, fatigue, insomnia, loss of appetite, headache, cramps, digestive problems, weight loss or gain, restlessness and suicide attempts.Also, alcoholism and drug abuse may be the signs of depression. Likewise there are different types of depression which has distinctive characteristics such as persistent depressive disorder, perinatal depression disorder, psychotic depression, Seasonal affective disorder and bipolar depression. Depression is also classified based on its severity as mild, moderate and severe. An individual with severe depression can have suicidal thoughts and behaviors. According to 2012estimation by the WHO around 3,000 suicides take place per day, resulting in more than a million deaths each year. Depression can be recurringand can be severely debilitating. Patients with mild depression can be treated with medications but in moderate or severe depressioncases, the patient needs both medication and professional psychotherapy in the form of counseling.

The Global Depression Drugs Market is segmented on the basis of Drug type, Disease Type, Distribution channel,and Geography. On the basis of Drug type Global Depression Drugs Market is divided into Tricyclic Antidepressants, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Inhibitors, Atypical Antipsychotics, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Benzodiazepines, Tetracyclic Antidepressants, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitorsand Others.On the basis of Disease Type Global Depression Drugs Marketis divided into Major Depressive Disorder, Schizophrenia, Bipolar I Disorder, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor Induced Disorder and other.On the basis of Distribution channel Global Depression Drugs Market is dividedintoHospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Online pharmacies, Clinicsand Research centers.

The regions covered in Global Depression Drugs Marketreport are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Melanoma Drug Market sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Global Depression Drugs Market reports cover prominent players like Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Allergan USA, Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Sebela Pharmaceutical Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., SK Biopharmaceuticals, Forest Laboratories, Naurex, Actavis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Intellipharmaceutics, Lundbeck, Allergan, NHU Group,Shionogi, Kanghong Pharma, HUAHAI,Addex Therapeutics, Alkermes, Cerecor, Dart NeuroScience, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Edgemont Pharmaceuticals, Euthymics, Fabre Kramer, Gedeon Richter, Intra-Cellular Therapies,Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, Luye Pharma, MSI Methylation Sciences, Opko Health, Shire, Somerset Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

Market Dynamics –

Increasing geriatric population globally, growing efficacy and decreasing side effectsofantidepressant drugs are the main factors that drive the Global Depression Drug Market. Also, various government initiatives in increasing awareness on depression, elevating generic drug market, are boosting theGlobal Depression Drugs Market. People transfer from rural to urban areas for job, education, etc. and their suddenly changing lifestyle is one of the key factors driving the growth of Global Depression Drugs Market. Though, lack of awareness among persons regarding depression& its growingoccurrence and threat of expiry of patents would decline the demand for Antidepressant drugs in forecast period.However, non-availability of well-developed healthcare facilities especially in rural and remote areas may decline the growth of the Global Depression Drugs Market.

Growingoccurrence of anxiety and several other depression disorders would offersome growth opportunities for the Global Depression Drugs Market in coming years. Furthermore, increasing investments in research & developments and market expansion would offer growth opportunities for the Global Depression Drugs Market players.

Regional Analysis –

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share of around 37.20% in 2016; due to high patient awareness levels regarding availability of various antidepressant drugs for increasing healthcare expenditure and relatively larger number of Research & Development affecting to drug manufacturing and marketing etc. These factors contribute for significant revenue generation from the region. Europe have the second largest share of the Global Depression Drugs Market in 2017, which can be recognized to the increase in research and development activities on depression drugs in the region. Asia-Pacific is to attain the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owed to increased demand from developing countries such as China, Japan, and Australia. An initiative by the local government to reach self-sufficiency in the manufacturing of Antidepressant drugs and increasing awareness amongst consumers regarding benefits of Antidepressant drug is also likely to boost the growth of Global Depression Drugs Market in the region.

Key Benefits for Market Reports –

Global Depression Drugs Marketreport covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Depression Drugs Marketresearch report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Global market sale (K Units), Global market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Depression Drugs Marketreport helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Depression Drugs Marketreport covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Depression Drugs Market Segmentation–

By Drug type Analysis – Tricyclic Antidepressants, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Inhibitors, Atypical Antipsychotics, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Benzodiazepines, Tetracyclic Antidepressants, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Other

By Disease Type Analysis

Major Depressive Disorder – Schizophrenia, Bipolar I Disorder, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor Induced Disorder, Other

By Distribution channel Analysis – Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Online pharmacies, Clinics, Research centres, Other

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

