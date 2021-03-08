A research report published by Proficient Market Research “Depression Drugs Market (By Type – Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Serotonin and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Dopamine Reuptake Blocker, Tetracyclic Antidepressant, Tricyclic Antidepressants, Others; By End-use: Major Depressive Disorder, Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders, Anxiety Disorder, and Others) Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario, 2020 – 2028”, states that the global depression drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Depression and other mental ailments are the mental state that is devoid of positive emotions resulting in a number of physical, cognitive, emotional and behavioral symptoms. Depression drugs are referred to medications that are used to treat mental disorders such as depression and social anxiety. This class of drugs help in the reduction in symptoms of depressive disorders by altering chemical imbalances of neurotransmitters in the brain. Depression can be associated with chemical imbalance. Neurotransmitters are the communication link between neurons in the brain. Antidepressants inhibit reuptake of neurotransmitters through selective receptors thereby increasing the concentration of specific neurotransmitter around the nerves in the brain. SSRI is the most common class of prescribed antidepressants across the globe.

By Type, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

In 2019, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) segment led the overall depression drugs market in terms of market value accounting for approximately 24% of the global market, as they are most commonly prescribed class of antidepressants. Imbalance of serotonin plays a major role in depression. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that is present in the gut and in the brain. In the brain, low levels of serotonin have been associated with depression and anxiety as well as panic disorders and obsessive-compulsive behavior.

The major depressive disorder segment led the overall depression drugs market during the forecast period

In 2019, major depressive disorder segment led the overall depression drugs market in terms of market value. This can be attributed as it is the most commonly diagnosed type of depression. It was estimated that about 6.7% of American adults, have had at least one major depressive episode in a given year. It affects the mood and behavior of a person along with various physical functions, such as appetite and sleep.

Depression Drugs Market in North America is expected to register the largest share during the forecast period

In 2019, North America held the largest share in the depression drugs market. This can be attributed due to rising average number of people suffering from depression in U.S. In 2017, an estimated 11 million U.S. adults aged 18 or older had at least one major depressive episode with severe impairment. More than 1 in 6 Americans take a psychiatric drug (such as an antidepressant or a sedative). Additionally, number of females suffering from distress before and after the pregnancies in US is rising.

Market Players

Companies are focusing on various collaborations to develop new anti-depressants with rapid action for patients resistant to treatment for depression. Major players involved in depression drugs market are Allergan, Plc, Novartis International AG, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Pfizer Inc.

Global Depression Drugs Market, By Type

There are various medications for the treatment of depression, which include selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRI), dopamine reuptake blocker, tetracyclic antidepressant, tricyclic antidepressants, and others.

Global Depression Drugs Market, By End-use

These drugs are used to treat major depressive disorder, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorders, anxiety disorder, among other disorders.

