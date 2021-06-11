Depilatory Product Market | May Turn as Winner after Covid-19 Pandemic | Key Player : LOreal International , Nads Corporation, Procter and Gamble Co. , Reckitt Benckiser

Depilatory Product Market Outlook – 2028

Depilatory products are used for deliberate removal of human body hair for beautification and medical purposes. Depilatory methods include shaving, waxing, sugaring, laser treatments, and electrolysis. Clinical hair removal and laser treatments include hair removal by alteration of skin condition, whereas cosmetic products remove hairs superficially. The global depilatory products market is highly competitive with the presence of numerous large and medium-sized providers.

The growth of the depilatory product market is driven by increase in demand for do-it-yourself hair removal methods, rise in need for personal grooming & hygiene, and enhance skin smoothening. These products provide convenience and effectiveness in addition to being cost effective. Moreover, rapid advancement in the depilatory technologies supplements the market growth. However, presence of harmful chemicals such as sodium hydroxide and calcium thioglycolate in these products acts as a restraint for the market, and can significantly affect its acceptance among the customers worldwide. The use of organic ingredients in these products is expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

The depilatory products market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, the market is categorized into creams, waxes, wax strips, razors, and electronic hair removal. By end user, it is bifurcated into men and women. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The key players operating in the market include Church and Dwight Co. Inc. (U.S.), American International Industries (U.S.), LOreal International (France), Nads Corporation (U.S.), Procter and Gamble Co. (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser (UK), Edgewell Personal Care (U.S.), Jolen Inc. (U.S.), Coloris Ltd. (Poland), and Kera-Ban Wax Products (U.S.).

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the depilatory product market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 are provided to showcase the financial competence of the market.

Depilatory Product Market Key Segmentation

By Product Type

Creams

Waxes

Wax Strips

Razors

Electronic Hair Removal

By End User

Women

Men

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Players

Church and Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.)

American International Industries (U.S.)

LOreal International (France)

Nads Corporation (U.S.)

Procter and Gamble Co. (U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser (UK)

Edgewell Personal Care (U.S.)

Jolen Inc. (U.S.)

Coloris Ltd. (Poland)

Kera-Ban Wax Products (U.S.)

