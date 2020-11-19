Departmental PACS Market 2020 to See Strong Investment Opportunity | Top Players – Acuo Technologies (U.S.), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), BridgeHead Software Ltd. (U.K.), Carestream Health (U.S.)

Global Departmental PACS Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. This world class market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. The credible market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While formulating this Departmental PACS Market analysis report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

Global Departmental PACS Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.3billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increasing government projects encouraging the use of higher data storage technology.

Market Definition: Global Departmental PACS Market

Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) helps in storing, presenting, retrieving, distributing and managing the medical images as well as in managing all the business functions of the department from patient analysis and management to inventory control.

According to the Cloud Infrastructure Group there are over 800 million medical imaging procedures performed worldwide every year. These include over 325 radiology procedures, 60 million CT scans and nearly 30 million MRI’s performed in the US alone. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Departmental PACS Market Drivers

The urgent requirement for efficient archival technology and data storage act as a drivers to growing PACS Market.

Increasing demand for standard-based medical image archiving and non-dicom content management fuels VNA deployments

Departmental PACS Market Restraints

Increase in data breach incidents and privacy of patient data is compromised.

The longer product lifecycle of VNA hinder the growth of Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market.

Segmentation: Global Departmental PACS Market

Departmental PACS Market : By Application

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound

MRI

C-Arms

Digital Radiography

Nuclear Imaging

Computed Radiography Ultrasound Devices

Departmental PACS Market : By Deployments

Web-Based

On-Premise

Cloud Based Infant Warmers

Departmental PACS Market : By Components

Services

Software

Hardware

Departmental PACS Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Clinic Imaging

Dental Practices

Imaging Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical CentersOthers

Departmental PACS Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Departmental PACS Market :

In November 2018, European Investment Bank (EIB) invested $33.8 million to support investment by Nuritas, a Dublin based biotech company, to further increase and speed up the development of artificial intelligence and DNA analysis to improve global healthcare.

In August 2018, EnvoyAI, AI platform provider, has entered into a distribution deal with Mach7 Technologies, a leading enterprise imaging solution provider. The deal helps Mach7 customer access to various AI applications via the EnvoyAI platform.

Competitive Analysis:

Global departmental PACS market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of departmental PACS market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

