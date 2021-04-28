Deodorants and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2021| Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2027 Deodorants and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Types (Alcohol, Fragrance, Anti microbial, Aluminum Salt); Product (Aerosol Spray, Roll On, Stick and Gels, Others) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients are carriers, anti-microbial, fragrance, and others. These ingredients provide increased shelf life, fragrance, moisturization, and other functions of the deodorants and antiperspirants. Growing demand for male grooming products to drive market growth. The male grooming product sector is a lucrative market, and deodorants and antiperspirants are among the prevalent products in this segment. The demand for male grooming products has improved as men are increasingly using them as a part of their daily grooming routine.

MARKET DYNAMICS

With the significant growth of the e-commerce industry, manufacturing companies of deodorants and antiperspirants are increasingly accepting online platforms to minimize overhead costs. Reducing overhead costs also enables venders to offer products at the lowest prices, which encourages consumers to make more purchases. Moreover, several global and local vendors are focusing on promoting their brands through e-retailing websites. Thus, the evolution in e-commerce sales of deodorants and antiperspirants is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Globally, consumers are progressively seeking multifunctionality in a deodorant which holds several properties than merely curbing unpleasant odors. Thus, manufacturers now focused on enhancing the basic function of deodorants to include skin-lightening and antiperspirant features. For instance, Dove Original Clean and Dove Go Fresh are some of the multifunctional solid deodorants that Unilever manufactures.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Deodorants and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Deodorants and antiperspirant ingredients with detailed market segmentation by type and product. The global Deodorants and antiperspirant ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Deodorants and antiperspirant ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Deodorants and antiperspirant ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type into alcohol, fragrance, anti microbial, and aluminum salt. On the basis of product the Deodorants and antiperspirant ingredients market is segmented into aerosol spray, roll on, stick and gels, and others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Deodorants and antiperspirant ingredients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Deodorants and antiperspirant ingredients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Deodorants and antiperspirant ingredients market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Deodorants and antiperspirant ingredients market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Deodorants and antiperspirant ingredients market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Deodorants and antiperspirant ingredients market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Deodorants and antiperspirant ingredients in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Deodorants and antiperspirant ingredients market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Deodorants and antiperspirant ingredients market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– BASF

– Givaudan

– Nouryon

– Symrise

– Wacker Chemie

– International flavors and fragrances (IFF)

– AkzoNobel

– Firmenich

– Shiseido

– Estee Lauder

