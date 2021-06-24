Deodorant Market by Product Type (Spray, Roll-on, Creams, Sticks, and Others), Packaging Material (Metal, Plastic, Glass, and Others), Price Point (Premium, Medium, and Economy), End User (Men, Women, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenient Stores, Pharmacy &Drug Stores, Online Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
Deodorants are scent or fragrance products that help transform the body odors into a fresh smell. Body odor is generally developed by bacterial growth, as the bacteria feed on sweat and break it down. Deodorant contains antibacterial properties that act on the growing bacteria and halts its process of breakdown. The fragrance droplet of deodorant helps stop and transform the body odor into a fresh smell. Different types of deodorants are available in the market, which include aerosol spray, roll-ons, cream, and others. Increase in popularity and demand for deodorants has been witnessed since past few years, due to improvement in lifestyle, sense of feeling fresh, personal grooming regime, and personal maintenance of hygiene. In the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the distribution channel got disrupted, resulting in a gap between demand and supply. On the other hand, consumers have shifted their interest toward the essential products that would help them survive the days of lockdown. Furthermore, deodorant has become an integral part of human grooming habits; therefore, with growing population the demand for deodorant also is also expected to increase.
Market Scope and Structure Analysis
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size Available for Years
|2020–2030
|Base Year Considered
|2020
|Forecast Period
|2021–2030
|Forecast Unit
|Value (USD)
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA
|Segments Covered
|Product Type, Packaging Material, Price Point, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region
|Companies Covered
|Emami Limited, ITC Limited, Mankind Pharma Limited, Marico Limited, Laverana GmbH & Co, Henkel AG & Co, Proctor & Gamble Pvt Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Beiersdorf AG, and McNroe Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- The advent of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has affected the deodorant market negatively. Deodorant is a personal hygiene product that helps keep fresh and stops bacterial growth on the skin. During the ongoing pandemic, deodorant is not considered a necessary product; therefore, the demand for deodorant has decreased during these times.
- As the COVID-19 pandemic has forced countries to enforce lockdown, the supply and distribution chain had disrupted. There was restriction on the import and export of deodorants as it was not an essential product. Hypermarkets/supermarkets and convenience stores were closed, creating a gap in demand and supply.
- The production process for new batches of deodorant had become a challenge for companies due to the limited availability of labor, disrupted raw material supply, and logistic issue.
Top Impacting Factors
- Changes in lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and daily grooming habits have increased the demand for deodorants over the past few years. Personal hygiene habit has majorly influenced the increased usage of deodorants, forcing the companies to level up their production.
- Growing population and the urge of consumers to feel fresh all day has further fueled the demand for deodorants. The population in rural area is also adapting the usage of deodorants, forcing the companies to shift their focus from metros to exploring the rural market.
- In developing economies, consumers of rural area are price-sensitive and opt for a low price product. On the other hand, metropolitan population is interested in high-priced product to satisfy their esteem needs. The demand for both types of products is forcing the companies to increase their production to meet the market demand and ensure there is no gap between demand and supply.
Market Trends
Increase in category for women deodorant
In the past, women didn’t have enough options to explore the different kinds of fragrances and types of deodorant assigned for them. The increase in population and adaptation of taste and preferences in the women are forcing the deodorant company to think from other perspectives. The introduction of new products, fragrances, and their types (roll-on, sticks) are increasing the options for choice and the sales of deodorants.
Inclination of the global population toward organic variants
Rise in awareness regarding organic products drives the demand for these products in the market. Consumers are opting for products that are skin-friendly, free of harmful chemicals, and aluminum free. Organic deodorants made up of natural ingredients with minimum use of chemicals, which are safe to use and do not leave a stain on the apparels. Companies are investing in R&D to come up with new fragrances extracted from natural ingredients and looking for a better alternative of packaging, usage, and application of the product.
Introduction of pocket-sized variants to capture the untapped market
The companies have recognized the causes affecting the sales of deodorant after researching the global population. Convenience, price-consciousness, and easy application were the causes that were forcing the consumer to opt for alternatives. After reviewing, the top companies introduced pocket-sized packages of deodorant that were compact in size and price-friendly. The new technology has also improved the fragrance quality with a long-lasting impact that helped the consumer stay fresh even on humid days.
Key Segments Covered
Product Type
- Spray
- Roll-on
- Sticks
- Cream
- Others
Packaging Material
- Metals
- Plastic
- Others
Price Point
- Premium
- Medium
- Economy
End user
- Men
- Women
- Others
Distribution Channel
- Hypermarket/Supermarket
- Convenience Store
- Pharmacy & Drug Store
- Online Retail
- Others
Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Benefits of the Report
- This study presents the analytical depiction of the deodorant industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the deodorant market share.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the deodorant market growth scenario.
- Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
- The report provides a detailed deodorant market analysis on the basis of competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years
Questions Answered in the Report
- Who are the leading market players active in the deodorant market?
- What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?
- What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
- What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?
- What is “deodorant market” prediction in the future?
- Which will be the niches at which players profiling with recent advancements should set a presence?
- What are the current trends and predicted trends?
