Dental X-ray Systems Market Share, Growth by Business Developments 2021 to 2025 – Air Techniques Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., Planmeca, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Valtech Co. Ltd

The Dental X-ray Systems Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the Dental X-ray Systems market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Dental X-ray Systems market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Air Techniques Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., Planmeca, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Valtech Co. Ltd, and Yoshida Dental, among others.

The dental x-ray systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Digital X-ray Systems Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Dental X-Ray Systems Market

The digital x-ray segment is expected to register significant growth. An increasing number of medical specialists are upgrading their analog systems to digital ones, owing to benefits, like increased speeds and flexibility. Furthermore, current generations of digital x-ray systems are equipped with the capabilities of integrated storage and data distribution tools, allowing seamless integration with the existing digital medical device infrastructure and widely used telehealth and EHR systems.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America expected to hold a major market share in the dental x-ray systems market. The primary factors behind the large market size are high awareness among the patient population and high replacement rates of medical technologies. According to the American Dental Association (ADA) estimates, there are 10,658 orthodontists currently practicing in the United States, which translates to about 3.27 orthodontists per every 100,000 population.

