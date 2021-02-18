Dental X-Ray Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis-Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings, Planmeca Oy, Carestream Health, Air Techniques, Apteryx Imaging, Vatech, The Yoshida Dental, Midmark, Cefla s.c. etc.

The dental X-ray market was valued at US$ 2,970.35 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,525.96 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 % during 2020-2027.

Global Dental X-Ray Industry 2021 Market Research Report is an in-depth study providing a complete analysis of the Dental X-Ray Market for the period 2021–2027. It provides a complete overview of market size, share, growth, trends, industry chain structure, top manufacturers, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The players operating in the dental X-ray market are focused towards introducing novel and innovative solutions in order to sustain their position in the dynamic global imaging industry. For instance, in January 2019, the ORCA Dental AI and Planmeca Oy Partner for New Technology brought artificial-intelligence products that enable prompt teeth segmentation and structure identification for the first time in the market.

This new partnership further extended the existing integration between the companies, allowing customers to receive automatic, AI-driven cephalometric analyses. Moreover, in March 2019, Carestream Dental celebrated the global launch of CS 9600 imaging unit at the 2019 International Dental Show. This system’s multifunction imaging blends 2-D panoramic technology and CBCT imaging with 3-D facial scanning and 3-D model scanning to create one powerful unit. The rising number of technologically advanced dental X-rays is expected to be supportive in propelling the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

Dentsply Sirona

Envista Holdings Corporation

Planmeca Oy

Carestream Health Inc.

Air Techniques Inc.

Apteryx Imaging Inc

Vatech

The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd

Midmark Corporation

Cefla s.c.

Research study is a highly acclaimed resource that investors, market contestants, and other people interested in this Dental X-Ray report can use to intensely position themselves in the global Dental X-Ray market. It mentions the recent developments structures, future growth plans, and other significant aspects of the business key participants that define their growth in the global Dental X-Ray market.

Global Dental X-Ray Market – Segmentation

Dental X-Ray Market – By Product

Digital

Analog

Dental X-Ray Market – By Type

Intraoral X-ray

Bitewing

Periapical

Occlusal

Extraoral X-ray

Panoramic

CBCT

Others

Dental X-Ray Market – By Application

Medical

Cosmetics

Forensics

Dental X-Ray Market Important Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks. Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.

Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges. Industry Trends: United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook.

United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook. Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area

By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.

Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis. Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.

By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography. Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.

Dental X-Ray Industry research report is a meticulous investigation of the current scenario of the Dental X-Ray global and regional market, which covers several industry dynamics. The Dental X-Ray market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details with market risk, growing demand and raw materials. The thorough analysis in this report enables investors, CEOs, regional traders, suppliers, top vendors to understand the market in a better way and based on that knowledge make well-informed decisions.

