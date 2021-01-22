Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market 2021 Clinical Survey Report – Sirona, Planmeca, DentalEZ

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020

The dental surgical devices and equipment market consists of sales of dental surgical devices and equipment. Dental surgical devices and equipment are used for the treatment of problems related to dental caries, cavities, tooth decay, periodontitis, gingivitis, oral candidiasis, xerostomia, and other forms of oral cancers and injury. This includes examination instruments, retractors, dental hand-pieces, dental lasers and others. This market does not include therapeutic dental equipment, general dental devices and equipment and dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment.

The global dental surgical devices and equipment market was valued at about $4.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $5.81 billion at a CAGR of 6.0% through 2022.

Sirona, Planmeca, DentalEZ, KaVo Group and LM Dental.

15.07.2019: Tacoma-based Burkhart Dental Supply is pleased to announce its partnership with SICAT. As a leading innovator in the dental industry, SICAT develops and markets 3D-based analysis and planning software, surgical guides, and therapeutic appliances for various dental disciplines.

The dental diagnostic surgical devices and equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The rise in dental diseases is the driving force in the dental surgical devices Market. Oral diseases are the most common non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and affect people throughout their lifetime, causing pain, discomfort, disfigurement and even death. According to WHO, in 2016, an estimated half of the worlds population (3.58 billion people) were found to be affected with dental caries. The periodontal (gum) disease, which may result in tooth loss, was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease globally. All these diseases require suitable surgical procedures involving various dental surgical instruments. The rise in dental diseases coupled with the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

By Product Type: Handheld Instruments, Handpieces, Lasers, Electrosurgical Systems, Ultrasonic Instruments

By Application: Hospitals, Dental Clinic, Diagnostic Centres, Others

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

