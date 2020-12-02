Dental Services Market Analysis 2020, COVID-19 impact analysis, Industry Improvement Status, Latest Trends, Recent Developments and Evolution Growth to 2027

The dental fittings market is segmented on the basis of service type, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into dental implants, orthodontics, periodontics, root canal or endodontics, cosmetic dentistry, laser dentistry, dentures, smile makeover, and oral & maxillofacial surgery. Based on end user the market is segmented into hospitals and dental clinics. Geographically, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major factors that contribute to the growth of the dental services market include the increasing prevalence of dental caries & other periodontal diseases, high demand for cosmetic dentistry & laser dentistry, growing awareness of dentistry among people by various dental awareness campaigns, and technological advancements in dental services such as tooth whitening. However, high costs of dental procedures and limited reimbursements for cosmetic dental procedures restrain the market growth. The development of healthcare infrastructure, economic gain for dental practitioners, and growth opportunities in emerging economies are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Dental services are provided by dentists or dental professionals, which include diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of dental disorders. These services are subjected to various disorders such as dental caries, tooth decay, and pyorrhea. Dental services mainly focus on the maintenance of healthy teeth, oral hygiene, and dental surgery.

The key players that operate in this market include Apollo White Dental, Pacific Dental Services, DENTAL SERVICES GROUP, Gentle Dental of New England, Coast Dental, Abano Healthcare Group Limited, Q & M Dental Group, Axiss Dental, Birner Dental Management Services, Inc., and Laboratorio Lucas Nicolas, S.L.

Dental Services Market Key Segments:

By Service Type

Dental Implants

Orthodontics

Periodontics

Root Canal or Endodontics

Cosmetic Dentistry

Laser Dentistry

Dentures

Smile Makeover

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental services market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information about the current and upcoming trends in the global dental services market from 2016 to 2023, which helps determine prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global dental services market has been provided.

Identification of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale have been provided.

Key market players within the market have been profiled in this report and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global dental services market.

