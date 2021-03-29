Dental Sealants Market was valued at a CAGR of +18%, quickly growing with 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Dentsply Sirona

Dental sealants are thin coatings that when painted on the chewing surfaces of the back teeth (molars) can prevent cavities (tooth decay) for many years. Sealants protect the chewing surfaces from cavities by covering them with a protective shield that blocks out germs and food.

Sealants are most often placed in children and teenagers, since tooth decay can start soon after teeth come in. But adults can sometimes benefit from sealants too, because you never outgrow the risk for developing cavities.

Dental sealants are not permanent and ordinarily last approximately five years. They act as physical barriers to the tooth surface and, if not placed correctly, can lead to an abolition of the enamel. After placement, normal wear may occur on the occlusal surface and may possibly chip off.

The Dental Sealants market was valued at a CAGR of +18% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.

The Dental Sealants market report provides detailed analysis of elements such as growth rate, technological developments, and impact of socio-economic conditions that affect the market space.

Global Dental Sealants Market Key players:-

3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Dentsply Sirona, Dux Industries Tricol Biomedical, Johnson Services Mitsui Chemicals Sybron Dental Specialties, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Nobel Biocare Services AG., KURARAY NORITAKE DENTAL, Dentsply Sirona Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline plc., DETAX Ettlingen, Ultradent Products, KaVo Dental.

Competitive information detailed in the Dental Sealants market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Dental Sealants market report.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Dental Sealants Market Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Global Dental Sealants Market by Type:-

Natural

Synthetic

Global Dental Sealants Market By Technology:-

Water- Based

Solvent- Based

Radiation- Based

Others

Global Dental Sealants Market By Material:-

Dual Cured

Light Cured

Self-Cured

Global Dental Sealants Market by Application:-

Denture Bonding Agents

Pit & Fissure Sealants

Orthodontic Bonding Agents

Luting Cements

Dental Surgical Tissue Bonding

Geography of Global Dental Sealants Market:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Latin America

Global Dental Sealants Market report provides analysis of the current state of competition, major opportunities, regulations & strategies impacting the market using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter's Five Forces.

Global Dental Sealants Market Report Table of Contain (TOC):-

Global market overview Market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of Dental Sealants Market (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer Global Dental Sealants Market manufacturing cost analysis Industrial Chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast 2020-2028 Conclusion of the Global Dental Sealants Market Appendix

