Dental Radiology Equipment Market Demand Would Increase Rapidly By 2027 DBMR

The research report on the Dental Radiology Equipment Market is a deep analysis of the market. Dental Radiology Equipment Industry shaping factors like historic data, market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, Strategic recommendations, Competitive Intelligence, emerging trends and the technical progress in the related industry is presented in the study. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and Future predictions. The report contains different market related to market size, trends, segmentation, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, diagrams, graphs, pie charts, price. The forecast numbers from 2021-2026 with estimates on Dental Radiology Equipment market value, volume and consumption details are analysed. Additionally, it is an essential study for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.68 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the global increase in diagnostics creating huge scope.

Major Market Players With An In-Depth Analysis:

Danaher (US)

Dentsply Sirona (US)

PLANMECA OY (Finland)

Carestream Health (US)

KaVo Dental

winkelstueckeguenstiger.de (Germany)

VATECH

Midmark Corporation (US)

…………………

Additional companies can be included on request

The report covers a detailed performance of some of the key players and analysis of major players in the industry, segments, application, and regions. Moreover, the report also considers the government’s policies in different regions which illustrates the key opportunities as well as challenges of the market in each region.

Segmentation: Dental Radiology Equipment Market

By Type {Diagnostic Dental Equipment (Dental Radiology Equipment (Intra-Oral (X-Ray Units, Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT))

By Extra-Oral (Photostimulable Phosphor (PSP) Systems, Digital X-Ray Sensors, Hybrid Units))

By Therapeutic Dental Equipment (Dental Lasers, General Equipment)}

By End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, and dental clinics)

Scope of the Report:

Dental Radiology Equipment market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. A world class Dental Radiology Equipment market report also covers five year industry forecast, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Dental radiology equipment are devices used for diagnosis of dental infections and dental diseases such as tooth decay, gingivitis, periodontitis, dental caries, other forms of oral cancers and injury. These devices are used in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and dental clinics. In the US, gum disease, is known as periodontal disease, is common around 50% of the adults aged more than 30 years have signs of it. Gum disease occurs due to infection, which later can destroy the gum and the bone that supports the tooth. In such cases, radiographic images help to diagnose severe gum diseases and stage of bone loss, which helps to further proceed with the treatment.

Market Drivers

Rapid growth in geriatric population, this act as a market driver.

Low penetration rate for dental implants which enables cost-effective dental implants for the end-user, this significant act as a driver of the market.

Market Restraints

Due to lack of consumer awareness in developing nations, this significant act as market restraints.

High price of digital radiography systems, act as a market restraints.

Competitive Landscape and Dental Radiology Equipment Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dental radiology equipment market are Danaher (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), PLANMECA OY (Finland), Carestream Health (US), KaVo Dental, winkelstueckeguenstiger.de (Germany), VATECH, Midmark Corporation (US), RS Components & Controls (I) Ltd. (India), A-dec (US), Nobel Biocare Services AG (Switzerland), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (India), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan), Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic (US), ESAOTE SPA (Europe), Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (US), among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, FUJIFILM Corporation, Tokyo Medical and Dental University announced a patent licensing agreement on a technology to transplant autologous mesenchymal stem cells the technology uses an arthroscope that enables surgery with minimal invasion to administer, to meniscus injury patients, cell suspensions that use synovium-derived.

In August 2018, Dayton health care company provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment products, has launched a new corporate brand identity which capture the company’s commitment to a better care experience and the increasing value Midmark offers customers as they focus on improving clinical outcomes.

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Dental Radiology Equipment in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

