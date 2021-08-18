Dental Practice Management Software Market Trends 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Outlook 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global dental practice management software market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2015-2020. The global dental practice management software market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026

Dental practice management software helps healthcare professionals to manage their everyday operations. It assists in various functions, including automatic accounts keeping, maximizing clinic efficiency, managing inventory, and improving communication between doctors, patients and staff. Dental practice management software can be integrated with X-ray sensors, imaging equipment, intraoral cameras, and other dentistry devices to store patient records electronically. At present, dental practice management software runs as software-as-a-service (SaaS) or in the cloud as an app, which eliminates the need for storing patient information on paper and enables clinicians to access data remotely.

Market Trends

The rising awareness for oral hygiene is increasing the number of dental check-ups across the globe. This, along with the growing geriatric population, who are more prone to oral diseases, is primarily augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the ease of booking appointments, making payments, and updating information through user-friendly online channels has further propelled the market growth. Moreover, the cloud-based dental practice management software is providing a positive outlook to the market. It offers a wide range of benefits, including charting and imaging, minimizing clinical errors, tracking insurance claims, automating billing reminders, etc. Besides this, the growing focus on environmental sustainability is promoting the adoption of paperless, digital dentistry, which is expected to influence the market growth positively in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

ABELSoft Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ: MDRX )

) Carestream Dental LLC

Curve Dental Inc.

Datacon Dental Systems

DentiMax LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

Henry Schein Inc.( NASDAQ: HSIC )

) Patterson Companies Inc.( NASDAQ: PDCO )

) Practice-Web Inc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of deployment type, application, end user and geography

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

On-Premises

Breakup by Application:

Patient Communication Software

Billing Software

Payment Processing Software

Insurance Management

Others

Breakup by End User:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

