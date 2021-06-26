Dental Practice Management Software Market is Booming Worldwide to Experience a Revolutionary growth | ACE Dental, Henry Schein, Patterson Companies

The latest study released on the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Dental Practice Management Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Brief Overview of Dental Practice Management Software:

Rising prevalence of dental problem will help to boost global dental practice management software in the forecasted period. dental practice software is designed to help dentists tackle the unique challenges they face in their day-to-day work. Patients often make appointments way ahead of time and dentists need to coordinate patient schedules as well as info with the hygienist. Dental software provides templates designed for dental practices, the ability to import and organize X-rays, and tooth and gum graphics. Also, it can offer a web portal for patients, patient education modules, and scheduling, billing, and coding support.

On August 20, 2019, Carestream Dental solidified its commitment to private practice dentistry by announcing its partnership with Elite Dental Alliance (ELITE). ELITE represents over 1,500 private practice locations across the U.S. and is widely viewed as the premier purchasing platform for the independent dental practice. This partnership will provide more than 20,000 dental professionals with exclusive pricing, corporate-level service and educational opportunities.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: ACE Dental (United Kingdom), Henry Schein (United States), Patterson Companies (United States), Carestream Dental (Canada), ClearDent (Canada), Curve Dental (United States), DentiMax (United States), MacPractice (United States), Datacon Dental Systems (United States)

Market Opportunity:

Growing Healthcare Technology Infrastructure and Highly Advanced Products across the Developing Economies

Growing Adoption of Usage of various modules increases the productivity and efficiency of dentists

Market Challenges:

Integration Complexities with the Existing Dental Softwares

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Highly Advanced Dental Management Systems

Upsurging Geriatric Population across the Globe will Increase the Demand

Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Patient Scheduling, Feedback and Management Cloud-Based Portals

Rising Demand for Cloud-Based & Web-Based Dental Practice Management Software

The Global Dental Practice Management Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Patient Management & Billing, Insurance And Claim Tools, Clinical Applications), Deployment Mode (On-premise, Web-based, Cloud-based), Component (Scheduling, Patient Communication, Invoice/Billing, Payment Processing, Insurance Management, Dental Charting), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics, Others), Solution (Patient Information, Spending and Purchase Information, Insurance and Claim Tools, Others)

On August 28, 2019, the United States medical business of Henry Schein, Inc. “Henry Schein Medical” has announced the expansion of its SolutionsHub with CueSquared MobilePay which is a new platform that augments the collection efforts of patient self-pay balances, allowing patients to access and pay their bills anywhere, at any time. CueSquared MobilePayincreases patient revenue accelerates payments and reduces costs to collect.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dental Practice Management Software Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Dental Practice Management Software Market

Chapter 3 – Dental Practice Management Software Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Dental Practice Management Software Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Dental Practice Management Software Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Dental Practice Management Software Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Dental Practice Management Software Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

