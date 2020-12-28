Dental Practice Management Software Market Future Trends, Segmentation 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “Dental Practice Management Software Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Delivery Mode and Component”. The global dental practice management software market is expected to reach US$ 4,299.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,721.00 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global dental practice management software market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global dental practice management software market, based on delivery mode was segmented as, into web-based delivery mode, cloud-based delivery mode and on-premise delivery mode. In 2018, the web-based delivery mode held the largest share of the market, by delivery mode. However, the cloud-based delivery mode segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based delivery mode helps in providing easy access for dental practices such as, appointments, insurance as well as payment for the dental services taken. In addition, it covers every step of the patient journey from appointment scheduling to sending out reminders, and offers advanced tools for business reporting.

The market for dental practice management software is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing geriatric population. In addition, innovative cloud-based practice management solutions is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report segments the global dental practice management software market as follows:

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market – By Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

On-Premise Delivery Mode

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market – By Component

Scheduling Software

Patient Communication Software

Invoice/Billing Software

Insurance Management Software

Other Components

As per the World health Organization’s, Global Burden of Disease Study 2016 estimated that around 3.58 billion people across the globe suffer from dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth. The WHO also states that periodontal (gum) disease, which is a prominent cause of tooth loss was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease on a global scale. Globally, it is estimated that 2.4 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and 486 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. Also, according to the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. Additionally, 40 million people on an average in the United States are missing all of their teeth.

The ACP estimates that this number is expected to rise over the next two decades owing to increasing cavity and tooth decay. According to a Brazilian study published in the International Journal of Dentistry, the major reasons responsible for dental implant procedures in Brazil were, Cavities (38.4%), periodontal diseases (32.2%), eruption problems (6.4%), orthodontics (5.7%), prosthetics (3.6%), injury/trauma (2.6%), occlusal problems (1.1%), and others (9%). Furthermore, American Dental Association (ADA) statistics 2015, ninety-one percent of Americans over the age of 20 years have suffered from dental cavities at least once in their lives. The high prevalence of dental issues will boost the adoption of dental practice management solutions by the dentists in the coming few years.

