Dental Practice Management Software Market Business Opportunity 2020 – Top Companies Compudent Systems, DentiMax, Curve Dental, Patterson Dental Supply

Europe is the second largest growing geographic market and is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporating of digital means. The growth is driven by the factors such as, rising acceptance of advanced dental technologies as well as the rising investment made by the government bodies for the growth of the dental industry.

The global dental practice management software market expected to be US$ 1,721.0 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 4,299.6 Mn by 2027.

Competitive Landscape: Dental Practice Management Software Market: Carestream Dental, LLC., Curve Dental, Inc., Datacon Dental Systems, Epic Systems Corporation, DentiMax, Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Gaargle Solutions Inc., NXGN Management, LLC, and Compudent Systems.

Global dental practice management software market, based on delivery mode was segmented as, into web-based delivery mode, cloud-based delivery mode and on-premise delivery mode. In 2018, the web-based delivery mode held the largest share of the market, by delivery mode. However, the cloud-based delivery mode segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based delivery mode helps in providing easy access for dental practices such as, appointments, insurance as well as payment for the dental services taken. In addition, it covers every step of the patient journey from appointment scheduling to sending out reminders, and offers advanced tools for business reporting.

According to a Brazilian study published in the International Journal of Dentistry, the major reasons responsible for dental implant procedures in Brazil were, Cavities (38.4%), periodontal diseases (32.2%), eruption problems (6.4%), orthodontics (5.7%), prosthetics (3.6%), injury/trauma (2.6%), occlusal problems (1.1%), and others (9%). Furthermore, American Dental Association (ADA) statistics 2015, ninety-one percent of Americans over the age of 20 years have suffered from dental cavities at least once in their lives. The high prevalence of dental issues will boost the adoption of dental practice management solutions by the dentists in the coming few years.

To comprehend global Dental Practice Management Software market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

