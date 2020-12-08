Dental Periodontics Market 2020 Growing at a Significant Rate || Leading Players – Henry Schein, Inc.; PLANMECA OY; BEGO GmbH & Co. KG; Young Innovations, Inc.; Carestream Dental

This persuasive Dental Periodontics Market report makes to focus on the more important aspects of the market like what the market recent trends are. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Dental Periodontics Market have been taken into consideration here. The market analysis and competitor analysis helps the firm in determining the range in terms of sizes, colors, designs, and prices, etc within which its products are to be offered to the consumers. Important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are analyzed and mentioned in the Dental Periodontics Market business report.

Market Analysis: Global Dental Periodontics Market

Global Dental Periodontics Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise of the market value can be factored to growth of the dental treatments and dental tourism occurring throughout the world.

Key Market Competitors: Global Dental Periodontics Market

Align Technology, Inc.; Dentsply Sirona; Western Dental; 3M; Nobel Biocare Services AG; Oravu; Ultradent Products Inc.; Glidewell Laboratories; Institut Straumann AG; Zimmer Biomet; Henry Schein, Inc.; PLANMECA OY; BEGO GmbH & Co. KG; Young Innovations, Inc.; Carestream Dental, LLC; Flow Dental; LED Medical Diagnostics, Inc. & Apteryx, Inc.; Midmark Corporation and VATECH are few of the major competitors currently present in the dental periodontics market.

Market Definition: Global Dental Periodontics Market

Dental periodontics is a specific category of dentistry which is concerned with the study, diagnosis, treatment of teeth, gums, periodontal ligament, alveolar bone and any disorders associated with them. The periodontists are experts in treatment of oral inflammation as well, along with the prevention and treatment of periodontal diseases.

Dental Periodontics Market Drivers:

Growth in the levels of geriatric population resulting in increased need for dental treatments and dental care; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing incidences of dental diseases and disorders; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Dental Periodontics Market Restraint:

Lack of reimbursement policies for dental procedures and treatments; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Dental Periodontics Market

Dental Periodontics Market : By Product

Dental Anesthetics

Injectable Anesthetics

Topical Anesthetics

Dental Hemostats

Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats

Gelatin-Based Hemostats

Collagen-Based Hemostats

Dental Sutures

Non-Absorbable Dental Sutures

Absorbable Dental Sutures

Dental Imaging

X-Ray

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

Intraoral Cameras

Optical Imaging

Infection Control

Sanitizing Gels

Personal Protective Wear

Disinfectants

Others

Dental Burs

Dental Sealants

Bonding Agents/Adhesives

Dental Disposables

Dental Periodontics Market : By End-Use

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

Dental Periodontics Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Oravu announced the launch of a micro-endoscope visualization system, enabling periodontists, dentists and dental hygienists to visualize the gingival pocket without the requirement of flap surgery. The product known as, “DeVA-1 Dental Vision Assistant” helps in providing better efficiency and effectiveness in dental procedures than previously possible.

In January 2019, Western Dental’s parent organization Premier Dental Holdings, Inc. announced the acquisition of Dental Service Organization that supports 63 offices throughout the United States. This acquisition establishes Western Dental as one of the leading dental healthcare provider in the country.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global dental periodontics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

