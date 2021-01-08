Dental Milling Machine Market New Report Examines By Zirkonzahn AG, iMes-iCore, Planmeca Oy, Amann Girrbach AG

The global dental milling machine market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,203.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,485.0 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global dental milling machine market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. Driving factors such as the rising prevalence of tooth loss, increasing adoption of cosmetic dentistry and advantages offered by CAD/CAM dentistry are expected to boost the market growth. However, limitations associated with CAD/CAM dental milling coupled with high capital costs of instruments are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Get Sample PDF Report along with TOC, Table of Figure, Chart @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004550/

The dental milling machine market on the basis of product type is segmented into in-lab milling machines and in-office milling machines. In 2018, the in-lab milling machines accounted for the largest market share in the global dental milling machine market by type. The in-lab dental milling machines results in efficient modeling of dental structures. In addition, outsourcing is a popular business model in the current scenario due to which the small and medium-sized dental clinics usually prefer to outsource milling of dental prostheses and restorations to professional dental laboratories. The cost of these systems is significantly high to be afforded by small clinics. On the other hand, the in-office milling machines are likely to be growing at a rapid pace as these are compact and relatively cost-effective solutions backed up with advanced CAD/CAM software which help to perform the milling tasks at high accuracy in quicker time.

Company Profiles

Dentsply Sirona

Amann Girrbach AG

DATRON AG

Zirkonzahn AG

Röders GmbH

iMes-iCore GmbH

Institut Straumann AG

Renishaw Plc

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Planmeca Oy

The dental cosmetic industry has gained significant traction and popularity over a period. The aesthetic dentistry intends to improve the appearance of gums, teeth, and bites. Cosmetic implant dentistry is also being induced through surgeries that involve smile correction and other aesthetic procedures. Millennial and baby boomers are primarily responsible for the growth of cosmetic dentistry. The increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry has thus fueled the need for dental milling machines and its accessories. A recent survey of dental professionals conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) 2015 reported that cosmetic dentistry continues to be very popular with patients seeking aesthetic treatments.

In recent years, dentistry has emerged as an increasingly popular type of medical tourism. This treatment involves traveling outside of the local healthcare ecosystem to receive services at a significantly lower cost. The treatment typically takes place at the end of a vacation to make the most of the travel expenses. The majority of dental tourism advertisements target Americans for treatment in Mexico or Costa Rico and Australians for treatment in Thailand or India. Dental Tourism is an increasingly growing segment of the medical tourism industry.

Global Dental milling machine Market – By Product Type

In-Lab Milling Machines

In-Office Milling Machines

Global Dental milling machine Market – By Technology

CAD/CAM Milling Machines

Copying Milling Machines

Global Dental milling machine Market – By Product Size

Table-Top

Benchtop

Standalone

Global Dental milling machine Market – By Application

Crowns

Dentures

Bridges

Veneers

Inlays & Onlays

Global Dental milling machine Market – By End User

Dental Laboratories

Dental Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Purchase Full Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004550/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com