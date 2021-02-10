Dental Market (Restoratives, Implants, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Prosthetics & Equipment) 2020 Global Trends, Emerging Technologies And Growth Analysis By Forecast To 2027

In spite of all the advancements in the field of oral health, numerous people suffer from various oral diseases such as tooth loss, oral mucosal lesions and oropharyngeal cancers. A number of dental disorders take shape from a slight tooth ache, cavity, and ulcer to a more serious oral cancer. They are classified into different categories: mucosal disorders, dental and periodontal infections, oral and pharyngeal cancers, injuries and developmental disorders. Dental treatment depends on the stage of the disease and the level of damage to the affected teeth. These treatments can be segmented into three major categories: Specialties comprising of implants, endodontic and orthodontics; Prosthetics which comprise of artificial teeth, denture bases, crown & bridges and CAD/CAM; and Chair side Consumables, which consists of restorative and preventives.

The dental market is one of the most attractive segments of the healthcare industry. It incorporates diagnosis, treatment & prevention of diseases of the teeth, gums and supporting bones. This market can be segmented into two broad categories: dental consumables and dental equipment. Dental consumables consist of preventive, restorative, implants, prosthetics, orthodontics and endodontic.

The global dental market has been increasing at a stable growth rate. This is attributable to factors such as growing dental implant volume, growing healthcare expenditure, rapid rise in the number of dentists and increasing aging population coupled with increasing demand for oral care and technological advancement. In spite of positive market outlook, the growth could be hindered by costly treatment, stringent regulatory norms and lack of awareness. A few notable trends included in the report are declining cost of dental implants, Korea emerging as a major exporter and increasing market share of dental chains in Europe.

The report “Global Dental Market (Restoratives, Implants, Orthodontics, Endodontic, Prosthetics, & Equipment): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” analyzes the development of this market, with specific focus on the US, European and Asian dental markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The three major manufacturers: Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., and Straumann Holdings AG and two major distributors Henry Schein, Inc. and Patterson Companies, Inc. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth.

