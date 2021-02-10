Dental Market (Restoratives, Implants, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Prosthetics & Equipment) 2020 Global Trends, Emerging Technologies And Growth Analysis By Forecast To 2027
Get Research Summary Of The Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1329708
The dental market is one of the most attractive segments of the healthcare industry. It incorporates diagnosis, treatment & prevention of diseases of the teeth, gums and supporting bones. This market can be segmented into two broad categories: dental consumables and dental equipment. Dental consumables consist of preventive, restorative, implants, prosthetics, orthodontics and endodontic.
The global dental market has been increasing at a stable growth rate. This is attributable to factors such as growing dental implant volume, growing healthcare expenditure, rapid rise in the number of dentists and increasing aging population coupled with increasing demand for oral care and technological advancement. In spite of positive market outlook, the growth could be hindered by costly treatment, stringent regulatory norms and lack of awareness. A few notable trends included in the report are declining cost of dental implants, Korea emerging as a major exporter and increasing market share of dental chains in Europe.
The report “Global Dental Market (Restoratives, Implants, Orthodontics, Endodontic, Prosthetics, & Equipment): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” analyzes the development of this market, with specific focus on the US, European and Asian dental markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The three major manufacturers: Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., and Straumann Holdings AG and two major distributors Henry Schein, Inc. and Patterson Companies, Inc. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth.
Get Complete Report With TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-dental-market-restoratives-implants-orthodontics-endodontics-prosthetics-equipment-industry-analysis-outlook-20172021-report.html
Table of Content
1. Overview
1.1 Oral Health & Dental Disease
1.2 Dental Treatment
1.3 Dental Market Segmentation
2. Global Dental Market
2.1 Global Dental Market Forecast by Value
2.2 Global Dental Market by Segments
2.3 Global General Dentistry (Restorative/Preventive) Market Forecast by Value
2.4 Global Dental Specialties Market
2.4.1 Global Dental Specialties Market Forecast by Value
2.4.2 Global Dental Implants Market by Value
2.4.3 Global Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value
2.4.4 Global Dental Implants Market by Raw Materials
2.4.5 Global Dental Implants Market by Implant Type
2.4.6 Global Dental Implants Market by Offerings
2.4.7 Global Dental Implants Market by Regions
2.4.8 Global Dental Orthodontics Market Forecast by Value
2.4.9 Global Dental Endodontic Market Forecast by Value
2.5 Global Dental Equipment Market
2.5.1 Global Dental Equipment Market Forecast by Value
2.5.2 Global Dental Imaging Market by Value
2.5.3 Global Dental Imaging Market Forecast by Value
2.5.4 Global Dental Imaging Market by Region
2.5.5 Global CAD/CAM Market by Value
2.5.6 Global CAD/CAM Market Forecast by Value
2.5.7 Global CAD/CAM Market by Type
2.6 Global Dental Prosthetics Market Forecast by Value
2.7 Global Dental Market by Region
3. Regional Dental Market
3.1 North America
3.1.1 North America Dental Consumables Market by Value
3.1.2 North America Dental Consumables Market Forecast by Value
3.1.3 North America Dental Implants Market by Value
3.1.4 North America Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value
3.1.5 North America Dental Implants Market by Offerings
3.1.6 North America Dental Equipment Market by Value
3.1.7 North America Dental Equipment Market Forecast by Value
3.1.8 North America Dental Imaging Market Forecast by Value
3.2 Europe
3.2.1 Europe Dental Market Forecast by Value
3.2.2 Europe Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value
3.2.3 Europe Dental Implants Market by Offerings
3.2.4 Europe Dental Imaging Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Asia-Pacific
3.3.1 Asia-Pacific Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value
3.3.2 Asia-Pacific Dental Implants Market by Offerings
3.3.3 Asia-Pacific Dental Imaging Market Forecast by Value
3.3.4 China Dental Implant Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 China Dental Imaging Market Volume by Type
3.3.6 Korea Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value
3.3.7 Korea Dental Imaging Market Forecast by Value
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Dental Implant Volume
4.1.2 Growing Healthcare Expenditure
4.1.3 Rapid Growth in the Number of Dentists
4.1.4 Rising Ageing Population
4.1.5 Increasing Demand for Oral Care
4.1.6 Higher Penetration of Dental Imaging Market in Emerging Economies
4.1.7 Technological Advancements
4.1.8 Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry
4.2 Key Trends & Development
4.2.1 Mounting Volume of Dentists Pushing Down the Cost of Implants
4.2.2 Rising Number of Dental Implant Exporters in Korea
4.2.3 Increasing Market Share of Dental Chains in Europe
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 Costly Treatment
4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms
4.3.3 Lack of Awareness
5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Global Dental Market
5.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison
5.1.2 Global Dental Market Share by Company
5.1.3 Global Dental Implant Market Share by Company
5.1.4 Global Dental Imaging Market Share by Company
5.1.5 Global Chair-side CAD/CAM Market Share by Company
5.1.6 Global Lab-side CAD/CAM Market Share by Company
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Dental Distribution Market Share by Company
5.2.2 North America Dental Implant Market Share by Company
5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1 China Dental Implant Market Share by Company
5.3.2 Korea Dental Implant Market Share by Company
6. Company Profiles (Manufacturers)
6.1 Danaher Corporation
6.1.1 Business Overview
6.1.2 Financial Overview
6.1.3 Business Strategies
6.2 Dentsply Sirona Inc.
6.2.1 Business Overview
6.2.2 Financial Overview
6.2.3 Business Strategies
6.3 Straumann Holding AG
6.3.1 Business Overview
6.3.2 Financial Overview
6.3.3 Business Strategies
7. Company Profiles (Distributors)
7.1 Henry Schein, Inc.
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.1.2 Financial Overview
7.1.3 Business Strategies
7.2 Patterson Companies, Inc.
7.2.1 Business Overview
7.2.2 Financial Overview
7.2.3 Business Strategies
Continue….
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1329708
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Top Trending Reports:
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/youth-team-league-and-tournament-sports-market-gaining-revolution-in-eyes-of-global-exposure-2021-02-08?tesla=y
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-hemostasis-and-tissue-sealing-agents-market-to-reach-us-103-bn-by-2027-advanced-medical-solutions-group-plc-baxter-cohera-medical-inc-cryolife-inc-2021-02-08?tesla=y
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/e-cigarette-market-opportunity-for-business-development-by-region-2027-2021-02-08?tesla=y
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-trends-driving-the-future-of-healthcare-chatbots-market-latest-trade-trends-trades-supply-demand-prospects-by-2027-2021-02-08?tesla=y
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: sales@researchmoz.us
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/researchmoz
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Browse More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/