Dental Market (Restoratives, Implants, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Prosthetics & Equipment) 2020 Global Trends, Emerging Technologies And Growth Analysis By Forecast To 2027

In spite of all the advancements in the field of oral health, numerous people suffer from various oral diseases such as tooth loss, oral mucosal lesions and oropharyngeal cancers. A number of dental disorders take shape from a slight tooth ache, cavity, and ulcer to a more serious oral cancer. They are classified into different categories: mucosal disorders, dental and periodontal infections, oral and pharyngeal cancers, injuries and developmental disorders. Dental treatment depends on the stage of the disease and the level of damage to the affected teeth. These treatments can be segmented into three major categories: Specialties comprising of implants, endodontic and orthodontics; Prosthetics which comprise of artificial teeth, denture bases, crown & bridges and CAD/CAM; and Chair side Consumables, which consists of restorative and preventives.

The dental market is one of the most attractive segments of the healthcare industry. It incorporates diagnosis, treatment & prevention of diseases of the teeth, gums and supporting bones. This market can be segmented into two broad categories: dental consumables and dental equipment. Dental consumables consist of preventive, restorative, implants, prosthetics, orthodontics and endodontic.

The global dental market has been increasing at a stable growth rate. This is attributable to factors such as growing dental implant volume, growing healthcare expenditure, rapid rise in the number of dentists and increasing aging population coupled with increasing demand for oral care and technological advancement. In spite of positive market outlook, the growth could be hindered by costly treatment, stringent regulatory norms and lack of awareness. A few notable trends included in the report are declining cost of dental implants, Korea emerging as a major exporter and increasing market share of dental chains in Europe.

The report “Global Dental Market (Restoratives, Implants, Orthodontics, Endodontic, Prosthetics, & Equipment): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” analyzes the development of this market, with specific focus on the US, European and Asian dental markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The three major manufacturers: Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., and Straumann Holdings AG and two major distributors Henry Schein, Inc. and Patterson Companies, Inc. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth.

Table of Content

1. Overview
1.1 Oral Health & Dental Disease
1.2 Dental Treatment
1.3 Dental Market Segmentation

2. Global Dental Market
2.1 Global Dental Market Forecast by Value
2.2 Global Dental Market by Segments
2.3 Global General Dentistry (Restorative/Preventive) Market Forecast by Value
2.4 Global Dental Specialties Market
2.4.1 Global Dental Specialties Market Forecast by Value
2.4.2 Global Dental Implants Market by Value
2.4.3 Global Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value
2.4.4 Global Dental Implants Market by Raw Materials
2.4.5 Global Dental Implants Market by Implant Type
2.4.6 Global Dental Implants Market by Offerings
2.4.7 Global Dental Implants Market by Regions
2.4.8 Global Dental Orthodontics Market Forecast by Value
2.4.9 Global Dental Endodontic Market Forecast by Value
2.5 Global Dental Equipment Market
2.5.1 Global Dental Equipment Market Forecast by Value
2.5.2 Global Dental Imaging Market by Value
2.5.3 Global Dental Imaging Market Forecast by Value
2.5.4 Global Dental Imaging Market by Region
2.5.5 Global CAD/CAM Market by Value
2.5.6 Global CAD/CAM Market Forecast by Value
2.5.7 Global CAD/CAM Market by Type
2.6 Global Dental Prosthetics Market Forecast by Value
2.7 Global Dental Market by Region

3. Regional Dental Market
3.1 North America
3.1.1 North America Dental Consumables Market by Value
3.1.2 North America Dental Consumables Market Forecast by Value
3.1.3 North America Dental Implants Market by Value
3.1.4 North America Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value
3.1.5 North America Dental Implants Market by Offerings
3.1.6 North America Dental Equipment Market by Value
3.1.7 North America Dental Equipment Market Forecast by Value
3.1.8 North America Dental Imaging Market Forecast by Value
3.2 Europe
3.2.1 Europe Dental Market Forecast by Value
3.2.2 Europe Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value
3.2.3 Europe Dental Implants Market by Offerings
3.2.4 Europe Dental Imaging Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Asia-Pacific
3.3.1 Asia-Pacific Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value
3.3.2 Asia-Pacific Dental Implants Market by Offerings
3.3.3 Asia-Pacific Dental Imaging Market Forecast by Value
3.3.4 China Dental Implant Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 China Dental Imaging Market Volume by Type
3.3.6 Korea Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value
3.3.7 Korea Dental Imaging Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Dental Implant Volume
4.1.2 Growing Healthcare Expenditure
4.1.3 Rapid Growth in the Number of Dentists
4.1.4 Rising Ageing Population
4.1.5 Increasing Demand for Oral Care
4.1.6 Higher Penetration of Dental Imaging Market in Emerging Economies
4.1.7 Technological Advancements
4.1.8 Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry
4.2 Key Trends & Development
4.2.1 Mounting Volume of Dentists Pushing Down the Cost of Implants
4.2.2 Rising Number of Dental Implant Exporters in Korea
4.2.3 Increasing Market Share of Dental Chains in Europe
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 Costly Treatment
4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms
4.3.3 Lack of Awareness

5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Global Dental Market
5.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison
5.1.2 Global Dental Market Share by Company
5.1.3 Global Dental Implant Market Share by Company
5.1.4 Global Dental Imaging Market Share by Company
5.1.5 Global Chair-side CAD/CAM Market Share by Company
5.1.6 Global Lab-side CAD/CAM Market Share by Company
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Dental Distribution Market Share by Company
5.2.2 North America Dental Implant Market Share by Company
5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1 China Dental Implant Market Share by Company
5.3.2 Korea Dental Implant Market Share by Company

6. Company Profiles (Manufacturers)
6.1 Danaher Corporation
6.1.1 Business Overview
6.1.2 Financial Overview
6.1.3 Business Strategies
6.2 Dentsply Sirona Inc.
6.2.1 Business Overview
6.2.2 Financial Overview
6.2.3 Business Strategies
6.3 Straumann Holding AG
6.3.1 Business Overview
6.3.2 Financial Overview
6.3.3 Business Strategies

7. Company Profiles (Distributors)
7.1 Henry Schein, Inc.
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.1.2 Financial Overview
7.1.3 Business Strategies
7.2 Patterson Companies, Inc.
7.2.1 Business Overview
7.2.2 Financial Overview
7.2.3 Business Strategies

