Dental Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2020 – 2026

According to Our Research Analyst, global Dental Market will reach 37056.2 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 6.92%. The global Dental market is valued at 26514.3 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 37056.2 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.92% during 2017-2022.

Dental mainly refers to the dental devices and instruments, Dental consumables for the maintenance of healthy teeth. It can be divided into two parts:

Dental consumables are products which are used on patients in order to treat dental impairments, for tooth restoration and in treatment of associated gingival tissues. The dental consumables product market is segmented into dental implants, crowns and bridges, biomaterials, orthodontics, endodontic, periodontics and other consumables.

Dental equipment is the tools that dentists use to provide dental treatment. They include simple to advanced devices to examine, manipulate, restore and remove teeth and surrounding oral structures.

Dental can be divided into two categories–dental consumables and dental equipment. Dental consumables’ revenue accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 65.91% in 2016, dental equipment account for 34.09%.

The sales revenue market share of global Dental in general hospitals, dental hospitals and dental clinics has been stable year by year, at 51.47%, 29.52% and 19.01% respectively in 2016, and for several consecutive years. This indicates that the segment of the Dental in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Dental market has the most promising sales prospects in general hospitals.

United States is the biggest contributor to the Dental revenue market, accounting for 38.11% of the total global market with a revenue of 9537.2 million USD in 2016, followed by European, 35.36% with a revenue of 8848.9 million USD.

Dentsply Sirona is the largest company in the global Dental market, accounting for 14.96/% of the revenue market share in 2017, follows by Danaher and Align Technology, accounting for 10.88% and 5.29% of the revenue market share in 2017.

2019/7/30- Cantel Medical announced plans to buy Hu-Friedy Manufacturing, a longtime maker of dental instruments and reprocessing equipment, in a $775 million acquisition.

2019/3/14- The Dental Care Plus Group of Sharonville, a provider of dental and vision insurance to employers and individuals in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, has agreed to be acquired for $41.5 million. DentaQuest LLC of Boston will acquire Dental Care Plus Group and its parent, DCP Holding Co., as wholly owned subsidiaries.

2018/12/5- Premier Dental Holdings, Inc., a parent of Western Dental Services, has signed a definitive agreement with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America to acquire its Dental Service Organization operations, which currently support 63 offices in Texas, California, and Alabama.

The World Market Report Dental included with Regal Intelligence is based on the year 2020. This Dental Industry report covers manufacturers (globally and nationally), suppliers and suppliers, regions, product type, product variations, and application for the speculative period. The analysis provides long-term data on aspects such as market trends and improvements, factors, limitations, progress, and changes in market capital structure Dental. However, the study will allow market players and market experts to understand the current market structure.

The report provides a brief overview of the market by examining different definitions and different segments of the company. Nevertheless, the applications of enterprise structure and chain are provided by an intensive statistical research perspective. In addition, the main strategic activities in the Dental market started with key players, which include product improvement, mergers and acquisitions, associations, and so on which is part of this report.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report:

Danaher

AlignTechnology

Planmeca

Ivoclar Vivadent

J Morita

3M

Carestream Dental

GC Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Septodont

Ultradent

Shofu Dental

Kulzer

Vatech

Coltene

Angelalign

Kangda Medical

Sinol Dental

Fujian Meisheng

Shandong Huge

Global Other

The Important Types of this industry are:

Dental Consumables

Dental Equipment

The Important Applications of this industry are:

General Hospitals

Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

The Dental market report presents a five-year trend study, as in the baseline review and the previous year’s review, which shows the size, market volume, and market share for key areas. Moreover, the market Dental has been fragmented in areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Furthermore, the Dental market includes a section for the portfolio of items, which steals production, income, price, and market share, and growth rate based on the diversification of items. It also looks at the volume of sales, the industry-wide share, and the application/end-customer-based development rate for each application. The product improvement also integrates SWOT and PEST analysis to understand the regional market of the article division.

The report provides information on the Dental-industry distribution by type, application, and location. The report presents development approaches and plans, government directives, manufacturing procedures, and cost structure. It also addresses specialized information, manufacturing plant analysis, and raw material source analysis of the market, while clarifying which item has the most outstanding entry, net revenue, and R&D status.

A quick look at the table of contents:

Part 1 – Snapshot of the market: Market Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Dental market, Features, Scope, and Applications.

Part 2 – Analysis of Product Costs and Prices: The Structure of Manufacturing Cost, Cost of Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Structure of Industrial chain.

Part 3 – Market Demand and Supply Analysis: Commercial Production, Capacity and Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Part 4- Forces that keep the marketplace going

Part 5 and 6- Analysis of Regional Market: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India

Part 7 and 8 – Modern structure

Part 9 – Analysis of Market Trend, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend according to Product Kind

Part 10­­- Dental Trading channel, merchants, brokers, suppliers, Research Findings and Conclusion, informative supplement and information source.

