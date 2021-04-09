Dental Lasers Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2021- Dentsply Sirona, Biolase, Inc, Fotona D.D., Gigaalaser, Convergent Dental

The Dental Lasers market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Dental Lasers Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Dental Lasers Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

A dental laser is a type of laser designed for dental treatment procedures. Dental laser was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the early 1990s, in the United States for the treatment of gums or gingiva, later in the year 1996, these lasers were used on hard tissue like teeth or the bone of the mandible. Several dental lasers are currently in use with different wavelengths and for different applications in the dentistry. Dental lasers work by delivering energy in the form of light. Dental lasers are of soft tissue and hard tissue types and these are used to treat tooth decay, gum disease, biopsy or lesion removal and teeth whitening. Dental lasers in surgical and dental procedures, acts as a cutting instrument and acts as a heat source and enhances the effect of tooth-bleaching agents. Dental lasers are highly preferable for dental treatments due to less contamination, non-invasive nature, less trauma, less healing time, absence of anaesthesia necessity and portability of dental lasers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), half of the individuals in the United States aged 30 or older have periodontitis, which is a more advanced form of periodontal disease and this equals approximately 64.7 million individuals in the United States. In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO), estimated that severe periodontal (gum) disease is the 11th most prevalent disease globally.

Dental Lasers Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Dental Lasers Market Report are:

Dentsply Sirona, Biolase, Inc, Fotona D.D., Gigaalaser, Convergent Dental, J. MORITA CORP, The Yoshida Dental MFG. CO., LTD, Danaher Corporation, A.R.C. Laser

Dental Lasers Market Scenario:

Soft Tissue Dental Lasers Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Dental Lasers Market

Soft tissue lasers are of the diode, CO2, and Nd: YAG Lasers. CO2 lasers are 10,600 nm infrared wavelength, which is highly absorbed by water used for intraoral procedures. Traditional 10,600 nm CO2 lasers are currently used for soft tissues only which are very efficient and exhibit excellent hemostasis. Diode lasers are invisible near-infrared wavelengths and current machines range from 805 1064 nm used for soft tissue procedures such as gingivectomy. Diode lasers are quite popular due to their compact size and relatively affordable pricing. Diode lasers exhibit bactericidal capabilities and used for adjunctive periodontal procedures and laser-assisted tooth whitening. Nd: YAG lasers re a near-infrared wavelength of 1064 nm and are primarily used for periodontal treatments.

Competitive Landscape

The Dental Lasers Market is consolidated competitive and consists of several global players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Dentsply Sirona, Biolase, Inc, Fotona D.D., Gigaalaser, Lumenis, Convergent Dental, J. MORITA CORP, The Yoshida Dental MFG. CO., LTD, Danaher Corporation and A.R.C. Laser.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

