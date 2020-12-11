Dental Lab(Netherlands ) Market Growth Trends, Key Trends, Opportunities and Forecast until 2027||Gnatus Medical-Dental Equipments, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Roland DGA Corporation

The Netherlands dental lab market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 688.79 million by 2027.

The major players covered in the report are Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca OY, 3M, Zimmer Biomet, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Carestream Health, Gendex, Gnatus Medical-Dental Equipments, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Roland DGA Corporation, SCHEU-DENTAL GmbH, Ultradent Products Inc and VOCO Gmbh among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Dental Lab Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for dental lab in the Netherlands is increasing with the substantial CAGR in the Europe region. Market leader is Henry Schein, Inc. which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 30% to 40% in the Netherlands. The company has acquired market share though outstanding technologies.

In September 2018, Henry Schein (New York, U.S.) proclaimed the release of new product line Dentrix G7 which mixes digital imaging solutions for the development of clinical and financial workflow.

Trends Impacting the Netherlands Dental Lab Market

The dental lab market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as Henry Schein, Inc., Dentsply Sirona and Danaher as they are the market leaders for Netherlands dental lab market. The data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the Netherlands dental lab market.

Netherlands Dental Lab Market Scope and Market Size

The Netherlands dental lab market is segmented on the basis of product. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, market is segmented into general & diagnostic devices and treatment-based devices. General & diagnostic devices segment is expected to dominate the market as demand for general & diagnostic devices has increased with increasing prevalence of dental diseases due to changes in to lifestyle related habits in the Netherlands.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Netherlands Dental Lab Market Drivers:

M&A activity increase in dental industries and dental issues arising due to lifestyle related habits is a driving factor for the market growth.

Rising incidence of dental caries and dental issues arising due to lifestyle related habits is also increasing the market value. Currently, various research studies are taking place which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative dental lab devices and expected to provide various other opportunities in the dental lab market.

