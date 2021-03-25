Dental Intraoral Scanners Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021-2028

DBMR has added a new report titled Dental Intraoral Scanners Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. Dental Intraoral Scanners Market report objective is to describe market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast to the coming seven years. Report provides strategy and advance marketing, market-entry, market extension, and other business plans by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects.

Dental intraoral scanners market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 735.01 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 9.96% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness among the physicians regarding the benefits of dental intraoral scanners which will further create new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape and Dental Intraoral Scanners Market Share Analysis

Dental intraoral scanners market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to dental intraoral scanners market.

The major players covered in the dental intraoral scanners market report are Adin Global; Dental Wings Inc.; 3M; 3Shape A/S; Align Technology, Inc.; Dentsply Sirona; Carestream Dental, LLC.; PLANMECA OY; Condor; 3DISC; Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd.; Apteryx Imaging Inc.; ACTEON GROUP; Owandy Radiology; Midmark Corporation.; DÜRR DENTAL SE; Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.; Institut Straumann AG; Glidewell.; Medit Corp.; among other domestic and global players.

Intraoral scanners are digital instruments used to capture the internal region of the mouth with a 3-dimensional image. Via images of superior quality, the system provides descriptions of soft tissues found in the intraoral region. Intraoral scanners, combined with their software to create virtual copies of the intraoral region, generate videos or capture images. The devices remove the need for the dental restoration process to produce stone models or traditional impressions of teeth.

Surging volume of patients suffering from tooth loose and edentulism, growing number of technological advancement in the field of dentistry, increasing prevalence of geriatric population across the globe, rising number of dental restorative procedures, increasing demand of superior output of intraoral scanners which facilitates the detection of intraoral soft-tissue malfunctions are some of the major as well as important factors which will likely to accelerate the growth of the dental intraoral scanners market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, introduction of lower-cost intraoral scanners with smaller wand sizes along with rising applications from emerging economies which will further contribute by generating immense opportunities that will led to the growth of the dental intraoral scanners market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Lack of skilled and experienced professionals along with high cost associated with the usages of product which will likely to act a market restraints factor for the growth of the dental intraoral scanners in the above mentioned projected timeframe. Low adoption rate for intraoral scanners by orthodontists in developing economies which will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

This dental intraoral scanners market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on dental intraoral scanners market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market Scope and Market Size

Dental intraoral scanners market is segmented on the basis of brand, modality, type, technology, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on brand, the dental intraoral scanners market is segmented into cadent iTero, 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, and CS.

On the basis of modality, the dental intraoral scanners market is segmented into standalone, and portable.

Based on type, the dental intraoral scanners market is segmented into powder-free, and powder-based.

On the basis of technology, the dental intraoral scanners market is segmented into optical wand technology, and confocal microscopic imaging technology.

Dental intraoral scanners market has also been segmented based on the end user into dental hospitals and clinics, dental diagnostic centers, dental academic and research institutes.

Dental Intraoral Scanners Market Country Level Analysis

Dental intraoral scanners market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, brand, modality, type, technology, and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the dental intraoral scanners market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the dental intraoral scanners market due to the surging levels of investment for research and development activities along with prevalence of various market players in the region, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the improved patient compliance and comfort during the intraoral scanning procedures in the region.

The country section of the dental intraoral scanners market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Dental intraoral scanners market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for dental intraoral scanners market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the dental intraoral scanners market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

