Dental Infection Control Market Study including Growth Factors, New Top Players, Competitive Analysis by regions from 2020 to 2028

Global dental infection control market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Dental infection control is known as precaution consider during treatment of dental patients. Infection controls are used in the dental clinics for the precautions and to prevent the spread of the disease. Usually before any treatments all surfaces like dental chair, dental lights, drawer handles, countertops etc. are cleaned and decontaminated to prevent the spread of any infection. Disposable dental tools are never reused. Hand care consumables, personal protective care/accessories, dental unit water-line cleaning solutions, instrument cleaning solutions, sterilization accessories etc. are some of the dental infection consumable.

Competitive Analysis: Global Dental Infection Control Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are 3M, Young Innovations, Inc., Kerr Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., GC America Inc., A-dec Inc., Dentsply Sirona, COLTENE Group, Kol Al-Hamaya Factory, Medicom, Schulke & Mayr UK Ltd, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Bio Hygiene International Pty. Ltd, Ventyv, Whiteley Corporation, Cantel Medical, Dispodent, Septodont Holding, VOCO GmbH.

Segmentation: Global Dental Infection Control Market

Global dental infection control market is segmented into two notable segments such as products and end user.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into consumables and equipment. Consumables segment is further sub segmented into personal protective care/ accessories, dental unit water- line cleaning solutions, instruments cleaning solutions, sterilization accessories, others, Personal protective care/ accessories is further sub segmented into gloves, face masks, protective eyewear, disposable protective garments, others. Hand Care is further categorized into soap and lotion, sterilizing gel. Instruments cleaning solutions is further categorized into ultrasonic cleaning solutions, lubricants, multi- surface cleaning/disinfectants, enzymatic detergents and decontamination. Monitoring sterilizers is further categorized into mechanical indicators, chemical indicators, biological indicators. Consumables segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In March 2017, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (U.S) launched Advanta clear surface disinfectant product line which is available as spray, wipes and liquid. The feature of this product is that it kills 30 of the common pathogens in less than one miniute such as HIV-1, HBV, HCV, MRSA, Influenza A Virus (H1N1), Salmonella enterica, ESBL E. Coli. By this product launch the company enhanced their product portfolio.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into dental hospitals, dental clinics, dental research institutes and academics, dental laboratories. Dental clinics segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In January 2015, A-dec (Oregon, U.S.) announced the broadening of distribution strategy in the U.S. and Canada market by partnering with Henry Schein Dental (U.S.). This will help their products to reach a broader range of dentists.

Product Launch

In December 2017, Henry Schein, Inc. announced the launch of ProRepair Web Portal which provides the customer an automated system to manage all aspects of handpiece repair.

In March 2019, Dentsply Sirona announced the launch new sintering furnace which is a powerful reliable sintering furnace and is essential for providing final strength in restorations.

In July 2016, GC America Inc. launched new of a new surface disinfectant wipe and spray. It is specially formulated with a low toxicity and not damage common surface instruments and equipment. By this product launch company enhance their product portfolio.

The World Health Organization recognizes that oral health is integral to overall health and essential for well-being because it enables an individual to eat, speak and socialise without active disease or discomfort. Dental problems commonly lead to pain and infection. Yet oral diseases can be almost entirely prevented by keeping teeth and gums healthy through moderate consumption of sugar, adequate exposure to fluoride, regular brushing, and routine visits to the dentist. The Faculty of Dental Surgery’s ultimate aim is a society free of dental disease.

On September 2015, FDI hosted a two day expert meeting on the theme of caries prevention, as part of its Annual World Dental Congress which took place in Bangkok, Thailand. The meeting was supported by the FDI-Colgate Caries Prevention Partnership. The meeting participants included FDI council members and experts from academic institutions.

INCREASE IN NUMBER OF DENTAL CLINIC

The mean age of the study population was 36 years to 94 years. Out of the 183 study subjects, 136 were males and 47 females. Of the total practitioners, 45% usually treated ≥10 patients per day, and 52% had the habit of taking medical history for all patients. Statistically significant difference had been found between the practitioners with Bachelor of Dental Surgery and Master of Dental Surgery as their highest qualification, regarding the method of sterilization of handpiece . This study result suggests that there was a scope for improvement in the practice of infection control procedures among dental care professionals.

Restraint:

REGULATORY GUIDELINES FOR DENTAL INFECTION CONTROL PREVENTION

It is the responsibility of dentists and all professional working in the dental team to be aware of a number of core principles. Everyone has a responsibility to protect their health as well as health of patients from the risk of infectious diseases. Leaders of dental teams also have a responsibility to those working under their direction. While responsibility for continuous education and training lies with each individual, each team leader and employer has an overall responsibility for his/her staff.

Opportunity:

HIGH RISK FOR POTENTIAL BLOOD BORNE PATHOGEN EXPOSURE

Standard precautions are designed to protect dental health care personnel and to prevent personnel from infecting patients with organisms that can be spread by blood or other body fluids. Standard precautions include hand hygiene, use of protective equipment (gloves, gowns, masks), cough etiquette, sharps safety, safe injection practices, sterile instruments and disinfected environmental surfaces.

Contaminated equipment used in infection control that has become potentially contaminated with blood shall be decontaminated. To minimize the risk of blood-borne pathogen transmission to patients, including the appropriate use of hand washing, protective barriers, and care in the use and disposal of needles and other sharp instruments.

Challenge:

LACK OF AWARENESS IN THE CERTAIN POPULATION OF DEVELOPING COUNTRIES

Dental restoration can be defined as a time process of restoring originally malfunctioning or loss tooth due to decay by prescribed medication or replacement of damage tooth by surgical operation in fixing new ones by a professional dentist. Many less developed countries.

Lack of Qualified Dentist and Dental facilities are essential for effective and efficient performance of dentistry. In the less developed countries dental facilities are often lacking, this makes dental patients to seek foreign dental attention for their critical dental condition at the expense of their home countries dental treatment.

Market Trends

On the basis of product, the global dental infection control market is segmented into products and end user. In 2019 consumable segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into dental hospitals, dental clinics, dental research institutes and academics, dental laboratories. In 2019, dental clinics segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

