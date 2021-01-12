Dental Implants Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Scenario and Elaborates Outlook to 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Dental Implants Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Material, End User, the global dental implants market is expected to reach US$ 7,417.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,872.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global dental implants market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global dental implants market by product was segmented into dental bridges, dental crowns, dentures, abutments and others. In 2018, the product segment of the dental implants market was led by dental bridges segment. In 2018, the dental bridges segment held a largest market share of 40.1% of the dental implants market, by product. In case of implant supported bridges, instead of being supported by crowns or frameworks, these bridges are supported by dental implants. The dental bridges are cost effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as a prominent alternative for implants, due to which the segment accounts for a maximum share.

Key market players of dental implants market are Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Institut Straumann AG, AVINENT, OSSTEM IMPLANT, Bicon, LLC, DIO IMPLANT, DENTIUM and Adin Global. Product Launch and strategic partnerships and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global dental implants industry.

For instance, In October 2018, Dentsply Sirona Implants launched Acuris, the latest procedure in implant dentistry. The conometric concept gives implant dentistry professionals another option which has friction retention when securing the crown and the cap to the implant, without using screws or cement. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Tooth loss is one of the sensitive indicator of access to dental care and overall dental health. In a broad perspective, the prevalence of both partial and total tooth loss in adults and seniors has decreased since the early 1970s, according to a study by National Health Services. In spite of these improvement, significant disparities remain in some population groups related to tooth loss and insufficient dental care. Majority of the patients across the globe suffer with tooth loss due to factors such as tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents and others. However, missing teeth can now be recovered with the help of new age and advanced dental implants. The dental implants provide strong foundation for the teeth that almost matches with the natural teeth. According to the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. Additionally, 40 million people on an average in the United States are missing all of their teeth. The high prevalence of dental issues leading to tooth loss is likely to propel the growth of global dental implants market.

The report segments the global dental implants market as follows:

Global Dental implants Market – By Product

Dental Bridges

Dental Crowns

Dentures

Abutments

Others

Global Dental implants Market – By Material

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

Global Dental implants Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

