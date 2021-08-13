Dental Implants Market cope, Share, Key Driver, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dental Implants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global dental implants market size reached US$ 5.6 Billion in 2020. Dental implants are prosthetic tooth roots that are utilized for supporting dentures and bridges. These implants consist of metal structures composed of biocompatible materials, such as zirconia and titanium. Dental implants are surgically fixed under the gums to support the artificial tooth. There are various forms of dental implants, including endosteal, subperiosteal, and transosteal. Endosteal implants are grafted onto the tissue, subperiosteal are attached under the gum tissue, and transosteal is a U-shaped metal frame that is passed through the jaw bone and gum tissue.

Global Dental Implant Market Trends

One of the major factors driving the growth of the global dental implants market is the rising prevalence of dental ailments. Additionally, rising income levels of consumers in emerging economies have enabled them to afford high-quality cosmetic procedures and dental care services, which is supporting the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of prosthetics has accelerated the demand for dental implants as they assist in reducing discomfort and re-establishing oral movements of the patient. Various technological advancements, such as 3D printing, have enabled dental surgeons to accurately develop surgical maps for an individual patient. This, along with other factors such as the emerging trend of dental tourism in developing economies, is creating a positive outlook for the market further. Looking forward, the market value is expected to exceed US$ 7.4 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6 % during 2021-2026.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the material, the market is divided into titanium dental implants and zirconium dental implants. At present, titanium dental implants are mostly preferred by consumers across the globe.

Based on the product, the market is divided into endosteal, subperiosteal, transosteal and intramucosal implants.

According to the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals, dental clinics and academic and research institutes.

On a regional basis, the market has been segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being BioHorizons, Inc., Nobel Biocare Services AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd. Straumann Group, Bicon, LLC, Anthogyr SAS, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Dentium Co., Ltd., T-Plus Implant Tech. Co., Ltd., KYOCERA Medical Corporation and Danaher Corporation.

