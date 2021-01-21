Dental Implant And Prosthetic Market Report By COVID-19 Outbreak- Development Trends, Trends, Market Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2021

ReportsnReports added Dental Implant And Prosthetic Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Dental Implant And Prosthetic Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Dental Implant And Prosthetic Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Download FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1849299

Key Findings

The global dental implant and the prosthetic market are anticipated to generate revenue of $XX million and XX thousand units by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.65% and 9.51% respectively throughout the forecasting years of 2019-2027. The major factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing incidences of dental caries, dental issues in the elderly, growing edentulism in the economically challenged class, newer technologies leading to more effective care, a surge in number dental procedures and the growing urbanization in the Asia-Pacific countries.

Market Insights

The global dental implants and prosthetics market is segmented into dental prosthetics by-products, dental implants by procedure, by material and by type. Concerning the products segment, the market has been subdivided into crowns & bridges, dentures, inlays and onlays, and veneers. The dental implants by procedure include plate-form dental implants and root-form dental implants. The dental implant by materials is categorized into titanium and zirconium. Titanium as a material for implants is preferred as it is more versatile than zirconium and is used to make two pieces and one piece systems. On the other hand, the zirconia-containing ceramics used in some of the dental applications are mainly of three types; namely, zirconia toughened alumina, yttrium cation doped tetragonal zirconia polycrystals, and lastly, magnesium cation doped partially stabilized zirconia.

On the basis of type, the global dental implants market is categorized into value implants, premium implants, and discounted implants. The premium implants held the major share of the market in 2016 due to high demand from developed countries such as Japan, Germany, and the US. Factors like the use of CAM/CAD technologies to improve the design, growing usage of dental biomaterials, increasing specialization in cosmetic dentistry and the growing dental tourism in emerging nations are providing the global dental implant and prosthetics market with plenty of growth opportunities. The aging population is expected to proliferate the demand for various restorative, preventive and surgical services owed to the augmented expenditure on self-care and high awareness levels regarding the presence of various options available for oral health care.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The market for global dental implants and prosthetics is geographically divided into four major regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the collective countries forming the Rest of World. Of these, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to hold the fastest growing market by the end of the forecast period with respect to both units and revenue because of factors like increasing elderly population and rising prevalence of dental caries in the region. In the year 2018, China was the dominant market in the Asia-Pacific in terms of the revenue generated. However, it is the Indian market which is expected to show a fast growth due to the growing investment by private and public players in the healthcare sector and the adoption of new technologies for the sectors progress. For instance, as per the ministry of health development of 50 new technologies that was aimed in the year 2016.

Europe market is expected to dominate the global market for dental implants and prosthetics by 2027 and has been leading the market by both revenue and units in 2018. This is expected due to the partial reimbursement for implant procedures and the large presence of local implant manufacturing companies that are effectively driving the dental implants and prosthetic market in Europe during the forecasted period.

Competitive Insights

The major players in the global dental implant and prosthetic market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Avinent Implant System, Bicon, LLC, Institut Straumann AG, Biohorizons IPH, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., (Straumann Holding AG), Ivoclar Vivadent, 3M, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Straumann Holding AG, Ultradent Products Inc., Young Innovations, Inc. and Camlog Biotechnologies AG (Camlog Holding AG).

GURES

FIGURE 1 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETIC MARKET 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 2 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETIC MARKET 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 3 PREVALENCE OF DENTAL PROBLEMS IN CHILDREN BELOW THE AGE OF 5

FIGURE 4 YOUNG CHILDREN AND OLDER PEOPLE AS A PERCENTAGE OF GLOBAL POPULATION 1950-2050

FIGURE 5 PREVALENCE OF EDENTULISM IN DIFFERENT AGE GROUPS

FIGURE 6 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS AND PROSTHETIC MARKET SHARE 2018 & 2027 (REVENUE %)

FIGURE 7 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS AND PROSTHETIC MARKET SHARE 2018 & 2027 (UNITS %)

FIGURE 8 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS PROCEDURE MARKET BY PLATE-FORM DENTAL IMPLANTS 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 9 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS PROCEDURE MARKET BY PLATE-FORM DENTAL IMPLANTS 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 10 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS PROCEDURE MARKET BY ROOT-FORM DENTAL IMPLANTS 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 11 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS PROCEDURE MARKET BY ROOT-FORM DENTAL IMPLANTS 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 12 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS MATERIAL MARKET BY TITANIUM 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 13 GLOBAL TITANIUM STAGE MARKET BY SINGLE-STAGE PROCEDURE 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 14 GLOBAL TITANIUM STAGE MARKET BY TWO-STAGE PROCEDURE 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 15 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS MATERIAL MARKET BY ZIRCONIUM 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 16 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS METAL MARKET BY VALUE IMPLANTS 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 17 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS METAL MARKET BY PREMIUM IMPLANTS 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 18 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS METAL MARKET BY DISCOUNTED IMPLANTS 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 19 GLOBAL PROSTHETIC MARKET BY CROWNS 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 20 GLOBAL PROSTHETIC MARKET BY CROWNS 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 21 GLOBAL PROSTHETIC MARKET BY BRIDGES 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 22 GLOBAL PROSTHETIC MARKET BY BRIDGES 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 23 GLOBAL BRIDGES MARKET BY 3-UNIT BRIDGES 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 24 GLOBAL BRIDGES MARKET BY 3-UNIT BRIDGES 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 25 GLOBAL BRIDGES MARKET BY 4-UNIT BRIDGES 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 26 GLOBAL BRIDGES MARKET BY 4-UNIT BRIDGES 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 27 GLOBAL BRIDGES MARKET BY MARYLAND BRIDGES 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 28 GLOBAL BRIDGES MARKET BY MARYLAND BRIDGES 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 29 GLOBAL BRIDGES MARKET BY CANTILEVER BRIDGES 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 30 GLOBAL BRIDGES MARKET BY CANTILEVER BRIDGES 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 31 GLOBAL PROSTHETIC MARKET BY DENTURES 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 32 GLOBAL PROSTHETIC MARKET BY DENTURES 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 33 GLOBAL DENTURES MARKET BY COMPLETE DENTURES 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 34 GLOBAL DENTURES MARKET BY COMPLETE DENTURES 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 35 GLOBAL DENTURES MARKET BY PARTIAL DENTURES 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 36 GLOBAL DENTURES MARKET BY PARTIAL DENTURES 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 37 GLOBAL PROSTHETIC MARKET BY ABUTMENTS 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 38 GLOBAL PROSTHETIC MARKET BY ABUTMENTS 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 39 GLOBAL ABUTMENTS MARKET BY TEMPORARY ABUTMENTS 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 40 GLOBAL ABUTMENTS MARKET BY TEMPORARY ABUTMENTS 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 41 GLOBAL ABUTMENTS MARKET BY DEFINITIVE ABUTMENTS 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 42 GLOBAL ABUTMENTS MARKET BY DEFINITIVE ABUTMENTS 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 43 GLOBAL PROSTHETIC MARKET BY VENEERS 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 44 GLOBAL PROSTHETIC MARKET BY VENEERS 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 45 GLOBAL PROSTHETIC MARKET BY INLAYS & ONLAYS 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 46 GLOBAL PROSTHETIC MARKET BY INLAYS & ONLAYS 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 47 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS AND PROSTHETIC MARKET BY MATERIAL 2018 & 2027 (REVENUE %)

FIGURE 48 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS AND PROSTHETIC MARKET BY MATERIAL 2018 & 2027 (UNITS %)

FIGURE 49 PORTERS FIVE FORCE MODEL

FIGURE 50 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS OF DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET

FIGURE 51 THE UNITED STATES DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 52 DENTAL PRACTICE TRENDS IN THE UNITED STATES 2017 (%)

FIGURE 53 THE UNITED STATES DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 54 CANADA DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 55 CANADA DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 56 FRANCE DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 57 FRANCE DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 58 GERMANY DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 59 GERMANY DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 60 THE UNITED KINGDOM DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 61 THE UNITED KINGDOM DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 62 ITALY DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 63 ITALY DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 64 SPAIN DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 65 SPAIN DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 66 REST OF EUROPE DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 67 REST OF EUROPE DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 68 JAPAN DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 69 JAPAN DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 70 CHINA DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 71 CHINA DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 72 INDIA DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 73 INDIA DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 74 AUSTRALIA DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 75 AUSTRALIA DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 76 SOUTH KOREA DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 77 SOUTH KOREA DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 78 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 79 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 80 LATIN AMERICA DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 81 LATIN AMERICA DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 82 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 ($ MILLION)

FIGURE 83 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETICS MARKET 2019-2027 (THOUSAND UNITS)

FIGURE 84 DENTAL IMPLANT AND PROSTHETIC MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS 2017 (%)

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1849299

Table of Content:

1 Market Overview

Market Dynamics

3 Associated Industry Assessment

4 Market Competitive Landscape

5 Analysis of Leading Companies

And More………………………………….

About Us: ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

E-mail: sales@reportsandreports.com

Phone: +1 888 391 5441