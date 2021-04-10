Dental Equipment Market 2021: Gaining Revolution Speeding Up – In Global Eyes

Dental Equipment Market Insights, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Challenges, and Geographic Regions over the forecast period (2021-2028)

About the Dental Equipment Market

The Dental Equipment market is a global and rapidly growing market offering excellent business prospects to marketers. The Dental Equipment market is an integral part of the medical device industry has tremendous growth potential, owing to its growing popularity in various regions around the world. Our analysts foresee lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers operating in the medical device industry over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for these medical devices across the globe.

Key Companies & Dental Equipment Market Share Insights

Major players operating in the global Dental Equipment market include: A-Dec Inc., 3M ESPE, Carestream Heath, Inc., Biolase Inc., Noble Biocare, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Oy, and Institut Straumann AG

Scope of the Dental Equipment Market Report

The report offers PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis of key players and market that offer key insight into these companies’ strengths and weaknesses

The report profiles key players in the market with a thorough analysis of their product portfolio, geographical presence, revenue generation, financial narratives, manufacturing capacity and plant, licensing and approvals, and growth strategies

The factual and statistical data included in the report is obtained from various reliable organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), and more

The Dental Equipment report encompasses the regional and sub-regional analysis and different factors affecting the market growth including political factors, economical factors, social factors, and technological factors

Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Equipment Market

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical device manufacturers are struggling to get clinical data for the development of new devices since healthcare facilities are facing a massive surge in patients. Such challenges have put medical device manufacturers in a position to reshuffle their resources, rethink their strategies, and reorganize their operations, in order to maintain the smooth functioning of the business. Furthermore, these companies have witnessed a great surge in demand for ventilators and medical oxygen cylinders since COVID-19 patients suffer from breathing problems.

