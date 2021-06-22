Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Market Focuses on SWOT analysis, Industry Synopsis

Global Info Research has released a new study titled Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Analysis and Forecast 2021-2025, which provides critical insights and gives clients a competitive advantage. This analysis focuses on the major worldwide Web Access Management Software Concentrate companies, to define, characterise, and evaluate the market value, market share, market competitive landscape, and recent developments.

According to the United States Census Bureaus Statistics, as of 2017, the total number of people aged 65 and older exceeded 50 million. Additionally, according to the statistics, between 2020 and 2030, the elderly population is projected to increase by almost 18 million. Due to the increasing aging population, there has been an increase in the number of dental implants and oral surgeries being performed. In addition, there is a decrease in manual dexterity, and an increase in co_morbidity and medications affecting the oral cavity.

Hence, dental care in aged care facilities is found to be poor, and access to dental professionals is difficult. There are several other risk factors, such as smoking, poor oral hygiene, diabetes, medication, and hereditary conditions, which are also connected to the increase in dental diseases.There are many population-based surveys in the United States and Germany that demonstrate a high dental caries experience among the elderly population. Thus, it is being found that the number of elderly people is growing rapidly in all industrialized countries and, thus, contributing to the increase in the dental equipment market.

Key Market Trends

Prosthodontic Procedure is Expected to Cover a Large Market Share

In the treatment segment of the market, prosthodontic equipment is anticipated to have the largest market share, during the forecast period. As prosthodontic dentistry has numerous count of tools that are used for dental corrections, there is a wide application of prosthodontic equipment. There is an increasing demand for dental prostheses across the developing, as well as developed nations, due to the rising number of people getting older and advancement in technologies. Hence, the number of people dental benefits in insurance is also increasing in these countries.

Another factor that is augmenting the growth of prosthodontic equipment is increasing attention given to the appearance, by people, making them compulsive to go for prostheses in case of dental issues that require one. Hence, this market is expected to increase in the forecast period

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

North America accounted for the largest share of the market, due to factors, such as wide acceptance of technological advancements in dental equipment, like lasers, intra-oral cameras, digital radiography, and CAD/CAM systems, and continued favorable demographic trends and heightened consumer awareness of the importance of oral hygiene to the overall health.

Europe closely follows North America. Asian countries, such as India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, are likely to provide a growing market, due to their increasing per capita income and emerging economy.

Competitive Landscape

The Dental Diagnostic and Surgical market is moderately competitive. 3M, Carestream Health Inc., Carestream Health, Dentsply Sirona, and GC Corporation are some of the key players of the market. The market also enjoys a presence of few smaller companies that hold a substantial share of the market.

